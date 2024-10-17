Whether you’re chasing the sun on a yacht or lounging by the pool on a hot summer’s day, sunglasses are the one item we can’t do without.

Perfect for blocking out those harsh rays – while also adding a cool element to our aesthetic – a pair of sunnies are an absolute summer must-have.

But there are a select few sunglasses brands we tend to gravitate to when comes to certain styles, quality and lens types, which can make or break the summer experience.

Which brands have the best sunglasses?

To help you find the perfect pair of sunnies to add to your summer repertoire, we’ve curated a list of some of the best sunglasses brands in Australia.

