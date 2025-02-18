Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Luxurious lingerie to make you look and feel incredible

Discover what lies beneath with Simone Perele...
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

This season, corsets and delicate lace pieces are not just confined to the bedroom; they’re making bold statements on the streets and runways alike.

Advertisement

From romantic silhouettes to edgy designs, lingerie is being reimagined as a chic fashion staple, allowing wearers to express their individuality and confidence.

Simone Perele‘s latest trends in sensual lingerie effortlessly elevate any outfit, inviting you to embrace your femininity and celebrate the art of layering with luxurious pieces that truly bring your basics to life.

THE BEST LINGERIE TO MAKE YOU FEEL INCREDIBLE

01

SCENARIO

Scenario Bodysuit – Black, $181.30 (usually $259) at Simone Perele

CHIC UNDER COVER

Turn your underwear into outerwear by styling your favourite lace bodysuits blazers and back with your favourite pair of jeans, pants or skirt for a chic and sexy ensemble. This stunning corset-style bodysuit blends a mix of delicate lace embroidery and tulle to create a flattering piece that is designed to shape and accentuate curves.

Sizes: 10-16

Colours: Black

Key features:

  • Adjustable and multiway straps: classic or crossover
  • 100% cotton gusset
  • Brief-style bottom with vertical curves
SHOP NOW

02

INTRIGUE

Intrigue Full Cup Plunge Bra – Disco Pink, $125.97 (usually $199.95) at Simone Perele

Intrigue Shorty Brief – Disco Pink, $67.97 (usually $99.95) at Simone Perele

COLOUR POP

A dynamic pop of colour from a lacy bra is the ultra feminine way to boost for your favourite spring styles. Whether with the intention for lingerie to slightly go on show under sheer fabrics, or just to make you feel feminine from within, this bold set is fun and festive and the colour is perfection.

Sizes: Bra 10-16 (B-F); Briefs 10-16

Colours: Disco Pink, Black

Materials: Bra: 68% polyester, 30% polyamide, 2% elastane; Briefs: 60% polyamide, 29% polyester; 7% cotton; 4% elastane

Key features:

  • Scallop lace trims
  • 100% cotton gusset
  • Lace created from recycled materials
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

03

FESTIVE

Festive Square Neck Full Cup Bra, $95.97 (usually $159.95) at Simone Perele

Festive Progressive Bikini Brief, $53.97 (usually $89.95) at Simone Perele

STYLE AND COMFORT

You needn’t compromise on comfort to get the luxurious look and feel from lace with this supple stretch lace set. The soft cup bra with is wireless design and ample support suits light spring styles and the briefs are comfy and discreet under garments.

Sizes: Bra 10-16; Briefs 10-18

Colours: Euphoria Purple; Ballet Pink

Materials: 72% polyamide; 23% polyester, 5% elastane

Key features:

  • Natural Shape
  • Adjustable and multiway straps: classic or crossover
  • CLean cut finishes for invisible wear under clothing
SHOP NOW

04

INTRIGUE

Intrigue Half Cup Bra – $199.95 at Simone Perele

Intrigue Bikini Brief – $89.95 at Simone Perele

BLACK MAGIC

Black lace is classic and sophisticated, exuding a sense of luxury that can elevate any outfit. Black lace lingerie can be layered under shirts tops or blazers, adding a hint of allure without being too revealing.

Sizes: Bra 10-16 (B-F); Briefs 10-16

Colours: Black

Materials: Bra: 68% polyester, 30% polyamide, 2% elastane; Briefs: 60% polyamide, 29% polyester; 7% cotton; 4% elastane

Key features:

  • Scallop lace trims
  • 100% cotton gusset
  • Lace created from recycled materials
SHOP NOW

05

CELESTE

Celeste Half Cup Bra, $111.97 (usually $159.95) at Simone Perele

Celeste Bikini Brief, $62.97 (usually $89.95) at Simone Perele

A TOUCH OF GLAM

Play around with lingerie sets in shades you may not necessarily wear as outer wear. We love this stunning purple and burgundy sheer lace combination. It’s the ultimate combination of sheer and sexy while also delivering on comfort and practicality.

Sizes: List sizes its made in. Don’t worry about current stock/availability.

Colours: Bra 10-16 (B-E) Briefs 8-16

Materials: Bra 78% polyester, 19% polyamide, 3% elastane; Briefs 40% polyamide, 25% polyester, 18% cotton, 9% elastane

Key features:

  • Mini bustier effect
  • Round shape and lifted bust
  • Underwire without pads
SHOP NOW
Profile picture of Janine Donovan
Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement