Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake’s family photos prove they’re the coolest celebrity parents on the block

If you’re not following comedian Hamish Blake and his writer-slash-beauty-entrepreneur wife Zoë Foster Blake on Instagram, you’re missing out.

Advertisement

Fans of this hilarious couple know that their respective feeds are a constant source of joy, especially when their kids Sonny and Rudy get involved.

And what makes this couple’s cute family even more special is their unlikely beginning; the pair started off as strictly friends and were mates for years before they finally got together.

Hamish and Zoë met at a media event (a men’s deodorant launch actually – how romantic!) when Zoe was 24 and Hamish was 23.

Zoë and Hamish started as mates (pictured here back in 2005) before they fell in love. (Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

They were both dating other people at the time and formed a fast friendship, even writing a dating book together in 2009 called Textbook Romance.

A year later, they were both single (Zoë split from footy star Craig Wing and Hamish from actress Anna Jennings-Edquist) and realised their friendship was turning into something more.

In 2012, they were married in an intimate ceremony at Wolgan Valley in NSW, with just 22 guests in attendance, and got to work on building a family.

These days we love Zoe and Hamish for their many ventures – from Lego Masters, to Go-To Skincare and Celebrity Gogglebox – but it’s their brilliant take on parenting that sets the pair apart.

Advertisement

Keep scrolling to see how the couple make being “mum and dad” look oh-so-cool with their little family of four.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.