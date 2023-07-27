Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake’s family photos prove they’re the coolest celebrity parents on the block

If you’re not following comedian Hamish Blake and his writer-slash-beauty-entrepreneur wife Zoë Foster Blake on Instagram, you’re missing out.
Fans of this hilarious couple know that their respective feeds are a constant source of joy, especially when their kids Sonny and Rudy get involved.
And what makes this couple’s cute family even more special is their unlikely beginning; the pair started off as strictly friends and were mates for years before they finally got together.
Hamish and Zoë met at a media event (a men’s deodorant launch actually – how romantic!) when Zoe was 24 and Hamish was 23.
They were both dating other people at the time and formed a fast friendship, even writing a dating book together in 2009 called Textbook Romance.
A year later, they were both single (Zoë split from footy star Craig Wing and Hamish from actress Anna Jennings-Edquist) and realised their friendship was turning into something more.
In 2012, they were married in an intimate ceremony at Wolgan Valley in NSW, with just 22 guests in attendance, and got to work on building a family.
These days we love Zoe and Hamish for their many ventures – from Lego Masters, to Go-To Skincare and Celebrity Gogglebox – but it’s their brilliant take on parenting that sets the pair apart.
Keep scrolling to see how the couple make being “mum and dad” look oh-so-cool with their little family of four.
The Blake dream team took their adventures to Japan in April, 2023.
“Thousands of core mems, but mostly I learnt that 1. Team tracksuits are never not worth it (great move @zotheysay) 2. You might think you look really authentic and awesome at ninja school but 3. You look like Brian’s Mum from Life of Brian. Thank you Japan, such a rad country to explore with kids,” Hamish captioned the snap.
In January 2023, the family of four set out to ride the Otago Central Rail Trail in New Zealand. Zoe wrote on her Instagram that it was ”SO MUCH FUN.”
”Just did our first family bike adventure: 100km of the Otago Rail Trail in the middle of the South Island NZ. Just. Epic. An absolute Memory Making Machine. It was our greatest adventure yet,” Hamish shared to his Instagram.
Sonny 8th birthday
In what has become an adored annual tradition, Hamish took Sonny’s eighth birthday cake request very seriously.
Documenting the moment his eldest son gave him the ‘cake brief’, Hamish wrote on Instagram: “🎂 🚨CAKE NIGHT FRIDAY!!🚨 🎂 Today is my boy’s 8th Birthday (HBD Sonny, you are the greatest guy I know x) and in keeping with a sacred tradition, I shall craft him a birthday cake of his desiring.
“The brief has finally been decided upon, and whispered to me, as is also tradition. If you’re not aware of an animation called Avatar: The Last Airbender, you’ll wanna brush up by Friday if you’d like to watch the Aang cake (plus a few requirements) be attempted in my stories.”
He ended the post by saying he felt “immense pressure” for this cake, but the comedian, of course, knocked it out of the park for the birthday boy.
Hanish and Zoe make time for one-on-one memories with their kids too, like a 2022 camping trip through the central coast of NSW Hamish took Sonny on.
He treated his son to some special experiences, including time spend learning about the country and Aboriginal culture, making the trip even more memorable.
Where did the time go?? Hamish shared this before and after photo of Sonny looking all grown up.
They grow up so fast! Rudy celebrated her fourth birthday in style in 2021.
Beach time! Sonny steals the show in the back of this photo.
Rudy wasn’t convinced about some of their ocean adventures…
Eyes shut, mid-blink, looking away from the camera… well, they tried for this family snap.
Have you ever seen a sweeter mother-daughter duo?
The family who plays with Lego together, stays together.
Hamish Blake being a patient dad
It’s Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders! It wouldn’t be a Blake family birthday without one of Hamish’s famous cakes – he went all out for Sonny’s sixth birthday in 2020.
Rudy was more interested in her toasted marshmallow than taking selfies on a family trip.
Hamish and Zoë put on their Sunday best as they celebrated Christmas in 2019 with their kids, Sonny (that pose, ha!) and Rudy.
Birthdays are always better when they’re spent overseas, in a fabulous dress and with cake! Zoe posted this cute snap of her clan while in Europe in 2018.
Snuggle time! Zoë in bed with Rudy and Sonny.
The Blakes keeping their rugged up against the cool Melbourne weather in matching beanies.
Hamish stayed up until 2am making this glorious dinosaur cake for Sonny’s birthday. What a Dad!
Haven’t you heard? Christmas glasses are the new Santa hats.
5 times Zoe Foster Blake got real on pregnancy
For Halloween in 2018, the whole family dressed up as characters from Seinfeld! Too cute.
And the outtakes are just as good!
Cuddles with Dad!
The kids looked adorable in their Halloween costumes, if a little tuckered out.
Rudy snacking on an ice cream cone is just too cute.
Party time! Sonny was loving the colourful tinsel.
Like mother, like daughter.
Zoe Foster Blake shares a message from Rudy
Sonny gave his Dad and extra tight squeeze on his first day of school.
Proud Dad Hamish took his daughter Rudy for a visit to the Lego Masters set.
Rudy wasn’t so keen for selfies at this precise moment, thank you very much.
Kisses for Rudy!
Everyone knows yum cha tastes better when you get a hug from Dad afterwards.
Hamish and Sonny living their best lives at the baseball in New York.
Beach selfies!
Spiderman wasn’t having a good day in this pic.
Sonny embraced his grizzly side in this hilarious bear costume.
Thumbs up if your Dad is awesome!
Sonny and his Dad looking very handsome and grown up in their matching tuxedos.
Hamish and Sonny Blake’s most adorable father-son moments
Rudy and Sonny swimming (or should we say a version of snorkelling) how they know best!
Rudy and Sonny walking hand in hand with dad (Hamish) through the streets surrounding Lake Como.
Five year old Rudy was the picture of elegance whilst holidaying in Italy.