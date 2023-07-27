Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake’s family photos prove they’re the coolest celebrity parents on the block

Sonny and Rudy have inherited their cheeky personalities.
If you’re not following comedian Hamish Blake and his writer-slash-beauty-entrepreneur wife Zoë Foster Blake on Instagram, you’re missing out.

Fans of this hilarious couple know that their respective feeds are a constant source of joy, especially when their kids Sonny and Rudy get involved.

And what makes this couple’s cute family even more special is their unlikely beginning; the pair started off as strictly friends and were mates for years before they finally got together.

Hamish and Zoë met at a media event (a men’s deodorant launch actually – how romantic!) when Zoe was 24 and Hamish was 23.

Zoë and Hamish started as mates (pictured here back in 2005) before they fell in love.

(Image: Instagram)
They were both dating other people at the time and formed a fast friendship, even writing a dating book together in 2009 called Textbook Romance.

A year later, they were both single (Zoë split from footy star Craig Wing and Hamish from actress Anna Jennings-Edquist) and realised their friendship was turning into something more.

In 2012, they were married in an intimate ceremony at Wolgan Valley in NSW, with just 22 guests in attendance, and got to work on building a family.

These days we love Zoe and Hamish for their many ventures – from Lego Masters, to Go-To Skincare and Celebrity Gogglebox – but it’s their brilliant take on parenting that sets the pair apart.

Keep scrolling to see how the couple make being “mum and dad” look oh-so-cool with their little family of four.

(Image: Instagram)

The Blake dream team took their adventures to Japan in April, 2023.

“Thousands of core mems, but mostly I learnt that 1. Team tracksuits are never not worth it (great move @zotheysay) 2. You might think you look really authentic and awesome at ninja school but 3. You look like Brian’s Mum from Life of Brian. Thank you Japan, such a rad country to explore with kids,” Hamish captioned the snap.

IMAGE: Instagram

In January 2023, the family of four set out to ride the Otago Central Rail Trail in New Zealand. Zoe wrote on her Instagram that it was ”SO MUCH FUN.”

IMAGE: Instagram

”Just did our first family bike adventure: 100km of the Otago Rail Trail in the middle of the South Island NZ. Just. Epic. An absolute Memory Making Machine. It was our greatest adventure yet,” Hamish shared to his Instagram.

Man with a beard looking thoughtful while a young child whispers in his ear, both indoors.
(Image: Instagram)

Sonny 8th birthday

In what has become an adored annual tradition, Hamish took Sonny’s eighth birthday cake request very seriously.

Documenting the moment his eldest son gave him the ‘cake brief’, Hamish wrote on Instagram: “🎂 🚨CAKE NIGHT FRIDAY!!🚨 🎂 Today is my boy’s 8th Birthday (HBD Sonny, you are the greatest guy I know x) and in keeping with a sacred tradition, I shall craft him a birthday cake of his desiring.

“The brief has finally been decided upon, and whispered to me, as is also tradition. If you’re not aware of an animation called Avatar: The Last Airbender, you’ll wanna brush up by Friday if you’d like to watch the Aang cake (plus a few requirements) be attempted in my stories.”

He ended the post by saying he felt “immense pressure” for this cake, but the comedian, of course, knocked it out of the park for the birthday boy.

Father and son hugging closely outdoors with tent in background.
(Image: Instagram)

Hanish and Zoe make time for one-on-one memories with their kids too, like a 2022 camping trip through the central coast of NSW Hamish took Sonny on.

Person demonstrating a cultural activity on a sandy beach, with a child observing.
(Image: Instagram)

He treated his son to some special experiences, including time spend learning about the country and Aboriginal culture, making the trip even more memorable.

Father with baby in a carrier on left; father and older child playing video game on right.
(Image: Instagram)

Where did the time go?? Hamish shared this before and after photo of Sonny looking all grown up.

A child in a sparkly dress stands by a large gold balloon shaped as the number four, with colorful streamers in the background.
(Image: Instagram)

They grow up so fast! Rudy celebrated her fourth birthday in style in 2021.

Man and child with floaties wave in clear beach water under a sunny sky.
(Image: Instagram)

Beach time! Sonny steals the show in the back of this photo.

(Image: Instagram)

Rudy wasn’t convinced about some of their ocean adventures…

A family of four smiling outdoors, with lush greenery in the background.
(Image: Instagram)

Eyes shut, mid-blink, looking away from the camera… well, they tried for this family snap.

A woman and child kiss in a colorful confetti-filled room, surrounded by balloons and shiny decorations.
(Image: Instagram)

Have you ever seen a sweeter mother-daughter duo?

A man and two children building with LEGO bricks on a patterned rug.
(Image: Instagram)

The family who plays with Lego together, stays together.

Hamish Blake being a patient dad

Boy with party hat smiles at a purple animal-shaped cake with a lit candle, next to a man at a birthday celebration.
(Image: Instagram)

It’s Aladdin’s Cave of Wonders! It wouldn’t be a Blake family birthday without one of Hamish’s famous cakes – he went all out for Sonny’s sixth birthday in 2020.

Family wearing winter hats, smiling outdoors. A child in a pink jacket holds a toasted marshmallow.
(Image: Instagram)

Rudy was more interested in her toasted marshmallow than taking selfies on a family trip.

A family posing happily on a porch with trees in the background.
(Image: Instagram)

1

Hamish and Zoë put on their Sunday best as they celebrated Christmas in 2019 with their kids, Sonny (that pose, ha!) and Rudy.

Woman in colorful dress holds cake, sitting with two children on a couch outdoors.
(Image: Instagram)

2

Birthdays are always better when they’re spent overseas, in a fabulous dress and with cake! Zoe posted this cute snap of her clan while in Europe in 2018.

A woman with two children, smiling and cuddling on a bed with soft toys.
(Image: Instagram)

3

Snuggle time! Zoë in bed with Rudy and Sonny.

Family selfie outdoors in winter attire; adults and two children wearing knitted hats.
(Image: Instagram)

4

The Blakes keeping their rugged up against the cool Melbourne weather in matching beanies.

A family with two kids at a party with dinosaur-themed cake and balloons.
(Image: Instagram)

5

Hamish stayed up until 2am making this glorious dinosaur cake for Sonny’s birthday. What a Dad!

Family in festive glasses and hats pose with two children in front of a decorated tree indoors.
(Image: Instagram)

6

Haven’t you heard? Christmas glasses are the new Santa hats.

5 times Zoe Foster Blake got real on pregnancy

Characters from "Seinfeld" depicted as kids, with a logo above them. The kids wear outfits matching Seinfeld characters.
(Image: Instagram)

7

For Halloween in 2018, the whole family dressed up as characters from Seinfeld! Too cute.

Family of four posing in a studio; a woman sitting, a man kneeling, and two young children standing near them.
(Image: Instagram)

8

And the outtakes are just as good!

Man sitting on grass, holding two young children in a backyard with a swing set in the background.
(Image: Instagram)

9

Cuddles with Dad!

Two children in Halloween costumes, a skeleton and a witch, holding orange buckets against a textured wall in sunlight.
(Image: Instagram)

10

The kids looked adorable in their Halloween costumes, if a little tuckered out.

Young child with curly hair, wearing a navy outfit, enjoying an ice cream cone while sitting on stone steps.
(Image: Instagram)

13

Rudy snacking on an ice cream cone is just too cute.

Child in a Chicago Bulls shirt playing with colorful streamers, smiling joyfully in a room.
(Image: Instagram)

14

Party time! Sonny was loving the colourful tinsel.

Mother and baby smiling in sunlight shadows, close-up selfie.
(Image: Instagram)

15

Like mother, like daughter.

Zoe Foster Blake shares a message from Rudy

Man in cap kneeling and hugging a child in red shirt and navy shorts, set in a garden with green shrubs.
(Image: Instagram)

16

Sonny gave his Dad and extra tight squeeze on his first day of school.

Man in red shirt holding a child in a blue sweater, smiling in a room with small figurines on the wall.
(Image: Instagram)

18

Proud Dad Hamish took his daughter Rudy for a visit to the Lego Masters set.

A bearded man smiles with two boys under a leafy tree; one boy is laughing, and the other is wearing a beanie, looking surprised.
(Image: Instagram)

19

Rudy wasn’t so keen for selfies at this precise moment, thank you very much.

(Image: Instagram)

20

Kisses for Rudy!

A man holding a toddler with a child next to them at a restaurant table with food and a blue bottle.
(Image: Instagram)

21

Everyone knows yum cha tastes better when you get a hug from Dad afterwards.

Father and child wearing Yankees caps at a baseball game, smiling with excitement, holding a tray of popcorn.
(Image: Instagram)

23

Hamish and Sonny living their best lives at the baseball in New York.

Father and child smiling at the beach, child wearing a colorful hat and striped shirt.
(Image: Instagram)

25

Beach selfies!

A child in a Spider-Man costume sits at a table with a fork, looking slightly puzzled.
(Image: Instagram)

26

Spiderman wasn’t having a good day in this pic.

Child in a fuzzy bear costume with clawed paws and open mouth hood, standing indoors on wooden floor.
(Image: Instagram)

27

Sonny embraced his grizzly side in this hilarious bear costume.

A man and a child in winter clothes giving thumbs up, sitting on a couch in a library setting.
(Image: Instagram)

28

Thumbs up if your Dad is awesome!

A man and a young boy wearing matching white shirts and black bow ties in a living room setting.
(Image: Instagram)

30

Sonny and his Dad looking very handsome and grown up in their matching tuxedos.

Hamish and Sonny Blake’s most adorable father-son moments

IMAGE: Instagram

Rudy and Sonny swimming (or should we say a version of snorkelling) how they know best!

IMAGE: Instagram

Rudy and Sonny walking hand in hand with dad (Hamish) through the streets surrounding Lake Como.

A young girl in a plaid dress and headscarf holds an ice cream cone with a garden in the background.
IMAGE: Instagram

Five year old Rudy was the picture of elegance whilst holidaying in Italy.

