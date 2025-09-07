Your weekly horoscope for September 8 – 14, 2025

Curious about what lies ahead this week? Whether you’re stepping into fresh opportunities, weaving your way through the mysteries of love, or simply seeking a touch of insight, the cosmos is ready to share its wisdom.
Pause for a moment and dive into your weekly horoscope. Picture it as a friendly nudge from the universe — offering calm perspective, uplifting support, and the spark of confidence you need to glide through the days to come.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Your enthusiasm can be impressive, but not everyone is as efficient as you. Rather than get worked up, make “live and let live” your spring motto and focus on things that bring joy. Before you take on anything else, go and bounce ideas off someone you trust.
STAR TIP: Don’t be shocked when someone from your distant past makes contact.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Bombarded with differing opinions? If you are confused or annoyed by someone’s behaviour, schedule in some downtime. Interesting daytrips and walks will recharge your batteries, and as a spin-off, a health-related problem might just improve in leaps and bounds.
STAR TIP: Music should soothe your soul (and calm those nerves), so pump up the volume.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Talk about chatty! It’s meetings and calls galore, but with an eclipse confusing matters, don’t commit to something you’re unsure about. As your friendship sector lights up, parties and get-togethers might prove bigger than expected – and more dramatic too.
STAR TIP: Singles could find that boundaries blur when a friendship becomes romantic.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Your clever ideas will get you noticed this week, but for best results rally some extra support. Get an awkward chat out of the way and prepare for a busy, surprisingly social weekend. As deeper topics start to be discussed, conversations may even feel strangely fated.
STAR TIP: To invite protection, place an amethyst crystal near your desk or bed.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Searching for something more? A hankering to travel or even relocate could emerge this month, or a friend’s off-the-wall idea might resonate. Classes and workshops may start to expand your world through spring, so if a particular topic has always intrigued you, why not dive in?
STAR TIP: Be careful – playing peacemaker could backfire under this week’s eclipse.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Slow down Aquarius, especially where finances are involved, and firm up your footing before taking on anything risky or new. On the upside, a series of September eclipses might supercharge a health kick, so if there’s room for improvement, start making plans.
STAR TIP: Weekend catch-ups could prove livelier than expected – and more honest.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
If fear or uncertainty has been holding you back, prepare for breakthroughs. Start by jotting down your goals, then organise a session with the girls – they’ll supply the support you need. Emotions might surge this week, but the more you talk, the surer you will be.
STAR TIP: Under this week’s sentimental sky, dig out some old movies and music.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Been feeling below par? If you’ve been ignoring the signs, this week’s eclipse could bring a wake-up call – and a new plan of attack. The good news is that your proactive vibes should rub off on people around you. Your energy and enthusiasm will be impressive.
STAR TIP: A weekend rendezvous could leave those in the dating game on a high.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
You may be overflowing with ideas, but don’t over-organise your friends and loved ones or you could be met with resistance. With creative stars twinkling, think about rekindling a forgotten craft project or even repainting a room. Your eye for colour and style will prove impressive.
STAR TIP: Why not dig through old boxes? You’ll be surprised at what you’ll find.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Finding the perfect work-life balance may become your week’s mission, for just as your responsibilities are ramping up, so is your social life. An urge to party might be strong, but try to mix fitness in with the fun – any sort of dancing should keep you in top form.
STAR TIP: A new filing or storage system will leave you feeling organised.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Ready for some old-fashioned fun? All sorts of games should appeal this month, along with precision pursuits like Pilates. It might also be time to scour the markets – antiques could catch your eye, as will anything with a retro flavour. Vintage fondue set, anyone?
STAR TIP: If everyone seems emotional this week, blame the lunar eclipse.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Leos appreciate quality and luxury, but if your spending has spiralled, Monday’s full moon eclipse might force a reassessment. Plans to do with your home or upcoming trips may need modifying, but don’t panic – you’ll be overflowing with clever ideas and strategies.
STAR TIP: A social weekend is on the cards, but don’t get caught up in gossip.