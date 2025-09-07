Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle Horoscopes

Your weekly horoscope for September 8 – 14, 2025

Woman's Day astrologer Jenny Blume reveals what the stars have in store for you!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
jenny blume astrology

Curious about what lies ahead this week? Whether you’re stepping into fresh opportunities, weaving your way through the mysteries of love, or simply seeking a touch of insight, the cosmos is ready to share its wisdom.

Advertisement

Pause for a moment and dive into your weekly horoscope. Picture it as a friendly nudge from the universe — offering calm perspective, uplifting support, and the spark of confidence you need to glide through the days to come.

Virgo

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your enthusiasm can be impressive, but not everyone is as efficient as you. Rather than get worked up, make “live and let live” your spring motto  and focus on things that bring joy. Before you take on anything else, go and bounce ideas off someone you trust.

STAR TIP: Don’t be shocked when someone from your distant past makes contact.

Libra

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Bombarded with differing opinions? If you are confused or annoyed by someone’s behaviour, schedule in some downtime. Interesting daytrips and walks will recharge your batteries, and as a spin-off, a health-related problem might just improve in leaps and bounds.

STAR TIP: Music should soothe your soul (and calm those nerves), so pump up the volume.

Advertisement
Scorpio

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Talk about chatty! It’s meetings and calls galore, but with an eclipse confusing matters, don’t commit to something you’re unsure about. As your friendship sector lights up, parties and get-togethers might prove bigger than expected – and more dramatic too.

STAR TIP: Singles could find that boundaries blur when a friendship becomes romantic.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 22

Your clever ideas will get you noticed this week, but for best results rally some extra support. Get an awkward chat out of the way and prepare for a busy, surprisingly social weekend. As deeper topics start to  be discussed, conversations may even feel strangely fated.

STAR TIP: To invite protection, place an amethyst crystal near your desk or bed.

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 23 – January 20

Searching for something more? A hankering to travel or even relocate could emerge this month, or a friend’s off-the-wall idea might resonate. Classes and workshops may start to expand your world through spring, so if a particular topic has always intrigued you, why not dive in?

STAR TIP: Be careful – playing peacemaker could backfire under this week’s eclipse.

Horoscopes- zodiac sign Aquarius
Aquarius

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Slow down Aquarius, especially where finances are involved, and firm up your footing before taking on anything risky or new. On the upside, a series of September eclipses might supercharge a health kick, so if there’s room for improvement, start making plans.

STAR TIP: Weekend catch-ups could prove livelier than expected – and more honest.

Advertisement
Pisces

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

If fear or uncertainty has been holding you back, prepare for breakthroughs. Start by jotting down your goals, then organise a session with the girls – they’ll supply the support you need. Emotions might surge this week, but the more you talk, the surer you will be.

STAR TIP: Under this week’s sentimental sky, dig out some old movies and music.

Aries

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Been feeling below par? If you’ve been ignoring the signs, this week’s eclipse could bring a wake-up call – and a new plan of attack. The good news is that your proactive vibes should rub off on people around you. Your energy and enthusiasm will be impressive.

STAR TIP: A weekend rendezvous could leave those in the dating game on a high.

Taurus

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You may be overflowing with ideas, but don’t over-organise your friends and loved ones or you could be met with resistance. With creative stars twinkling, think about rekindling a forgotten craft project or even repainting a room. Your eye for colour and style will prove impressive.

STAR TIP: Why not dig through old boxes? You’ll be surprised at what you’ll find.

Gemini

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Finding the perfect work-life balance may become your week’s mission, for just as your responsibilities are ramping up, so is your social life. An urge to party might be strong, but try to mix fitness in with the fun – any sort of dancing should keep you in top form.

STAR TIP: A new filing or storage system will leave you feeling organised.

Advertisement
Cancer

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Ready for some old-fashioned fun? All sorts of games should appeal this month, along with precision pursuits like Pilates. It might also be time to scour the markets – antiques could catch your eye, as will anything with a retro flavour. Vintage fondue set, anyone?

STAR TIP: If everyone seems emotional this week, blame the lunar eclipse.

Leo

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Leos appreciate quality and luxury, but if your spending has spiralled, Monday’s full moon eclipse might force a reassessment. Plans to do with your home or upcoming trips may need modifying, but don’t panic – you’ll be overflowing with clever ideas and strategies.

STAR TIP: A social weekend is on the cards, but don’t get caught up in gossip.

jenny blume astrology
Jenny Blume

Jenny's fascination with the unseen world began in childhood, learning palmistry and analysing stars signs for school friends. In her my mid 20s she embarked on a 3-year course with The Sydney Astrology Centre, and since then she has straddled the worlds of design, feng shui and astrology. Along with astrology readings, space clearings and feng shui consultations, Jenny hosts workshops and writes feng shui columns and weekly star sign forecasts (since 2006) for Woman’s Day and New Idea magazines.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement