Weekly horoscopes: 31 March-6 April 2025

The first week of April might be a period of change, challenges, big decisions or quiet reflection, depending on what the cosmos decides to serve up!
Eclipses are reverberating and Venus and Mercury are continuing to have their impacts on decisions, heads and hearts.
Not sure where that leaves you? Let’s see what the stars have designed for you this week.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Someone’s true colours might be revealed this week, but with your heart ruling your head, this is not the time for impulsive decisions.
As your nostalgic side surges over the weekend, why not catch up with extended family or visit a place that soothes your soul?
STAR TIP Night-time dreams could border on psychic this month, so write them down.
STAR BIRTHDAY Jennie Garth Iconic 90210 star Jennie Garth celebrates her 53rd birthday on April 3.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Breakthroughs await, so if a situation has been creating stress, perhaps it’s time to confront things head on? On a lighter note, Venus is sending many Pisceans on a sentimental journey.
People or places from your past could exert a powerful pull, so go with the flow.
STAR TIP Wear a moonstone ring or pendant for emotional equilibrium.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Feeling frustrated about a situation? Don’t do anything rash. With Venus and Mercury both reversing, keep your options open until next week.
Diffuse the tension in the great outdoors or indulge your cultural side. Visit an art gallery or catch a good local show.
STAR TIP Friday’s fated stars could attract a special person into your orbit.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
The planets point to a month of people, places and events, but it’s not all frivolous – old friends could inspire you to make some positive life changes.
If study or travel plans have come under a cloud, for you or a loved one, April should bring more clarity.
STAR TIP Neptune in your home sector could reignite a love for music or art.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
An amazing coincidence could bring a special person back into your life or turn an everyday meeting into a pivotal event.
Either way, get ready to thank your lucky stars. You may feel tired, but get-togethers might turn out to be more fun than expected.
STAR TIP Quick, get that bubbly on ice! A breakthrough might deserve a toast.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Get stuck into those cupboards or that pile of paperwork and lift a weight off your shoulders. As Friday approaches, a happy surprise should lift your spirits even higher.
Music should hit the spot this weekend, so why not catch a concert or hunt down a dance floor?
STAR TIP Pastimes and activities that you loved in childhood might click this month.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Having second thoughts? Some might accuse you of being fickle, but if you need to backtrack, take the plunge and just do it.
Laugh off your dramas over a long lunch or throw yourself into an overdue clear-out. You might be surprised by what you unearth.
STAR TIP With Venus adding a special flair, your eye for design might impress all.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Say hello to the new improved you! With an eclipse reverberating, you’re entering a period of change and personal growth.
Start by writing a wish list, then consider learning more about a topic or pastime that has always interested you. Wear a diamond for luck.
STAR TIP Outdoor activities like tennis and walking should hit the spot this month.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Someone’s news might rock your world, or a money-related issue could come to a head, but as the moods lifts over the weekend, you’ll be ready to let off steam.
Outdoor activities should help you to relax a little, along with music, movies and live entertainment.
STAR TIP Feeling adventurous? Explore a place you’ve always wondered about.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Need to rev up your love life? Put some extra effort into your relationships through April and the benefits should be almost instant.
Yes, whether you’re attached or single, these stars look like a lot of fun. Stay tuned for a lucky break on the money front as well!
STAR TIP For singles, someone connected to your work could make things interesting.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Caught in the people pleaser trap? Saying no might not come naturally for you, but perhaps it’s time for the people around you to start stepping up.
If someone’s behaviour has been driving you nuts, an old-fashioned night with the girls might be just the tonic you need.
STAR TIP Stressed? Schedule in some pottering time or grab a good page-turner.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Is the cosmos trying to tell you something? With money planet Mercury moving in reverse, a recent decision might need a rethink.
Don’t be afraid to speak your mind or lend a helping hand this week – your personal experience should provide a unique perspective.
STAR TIP A weekend catch-up or event might be more emotional than expected.