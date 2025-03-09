Weekly horoscopes: 10-16 March 2025

This is a week of astrological shake-ups. Venus is in retrograde, meaning a need for reflection and change (if needed). Mercury will begin its retrograde halfway through the month, and there will also be a total lunar eclipse in Virgo.

All of this cosmic action will cause shifts, curveballs and change.

If you need clarity and guidance, your horoscope has arrived.

Pisces February 20 – March 20 Feeling chilled out? Didn't think so. It's not only your home that's buzzing with activity, so's your head. Adding to the drama, a financial overhaul looks likely. In fact, these stars could signal a whole new strategy. Spend the next few weeks gathering information. STAR TIP Looking for a lucky charm? Moonstones resonate nicely with your sign. Scorpio October 24 – November 22 Fallen into a rut? It's time to shake things up and rediscover that fun-loving side of yours. If work has hijacked your life, look to old-style entertainment or start planning your next adventure and, as your spirits lift, a health problem might improve almost overnight. STAR TIP As that creative streak of yours resurfaces, a new hobby might reel you in. Cancer June 22 – July 23 It's crunch time, Cancer. If you've been putting off a decision, Friday's eclipse might force your hand – especially around work or family-related matters. The next few weeks could spring a few surprises, but these determined stars might also open some doors for you. STAR TIP If you've been feeling hemmed in at work, consider updating your skills. Aries March 21 – April 20 Your inner world is awash with activity. Emotionally and spiritually, you're searching for sustenance, and over the next few weeks, you might just find it. Clear your head with a good dose of nature, and if you're under pressure, start saying "No" more often. STAR TIP In-trays overflowing? Thursday's practical Virgo moon should get you sorted. Leo July 24 – August 23 You'll be buzzing with ideas this week, and one of them could bear fruit by spring. On the flipside, Friday's full moon eclipse could bring a festering issue to a head. At heart, you're just a big kid, so why not let off some steam with an old-fashioned games day? STAR TIP If holiday plans have fallen in a heap, explore somewhere closer to home. Sagittarius November 23 – December 22 Life may feel busy, but efforts made now should pay off in spades. Those clever ideas might really work, but before you rush in, spend the next few weeks researching. On the home front, a clear-out or new storage might leave you feeling oh-so-organised. STAR TIP By Saturday, your social side will be ready for action. Make plans! Capricorn December 23 – January 20 Go with the flow! Eclipses tend to shake things up, but the ripple-on effect can lead to progress. For business-minded Goats,a surprising twist could turn into a stepping stone. Meanwhile on a personal level, a friend or rellie's actions might inspire you to follow suit. STAR TIP Feeling sentimental? Frame some special photos or children's art. Virgo August 24 – September 23 Does the air need clearing? Open up about something that's been bothering you, then make some positive changes. A more active lifestyle could help couples to reconnect. Meanwhile, on the money front, Mercury's three-week retrograde might prompt a new plan of attack. STAR TIP Ker-ching! By late-winter, your bank balance might look way more buoyant. Taurus April 21 – May 21 If everyone seems overly emotional, blame Friday's eclipse – it's stirring up all sorts of crazy stuff. Make time for long conversations, and keep your plans flexible. On the upside, a friend who's been doing it tough could come to an important realisation. STAR TIP March looks expensive, but a small windfall could lessen the damage. Gemini May 22 – June 21 Head spinning? Pour it all out to a trusted friend or try journalling your thoughts. If work's been getting you down, Friday's eclipse could act as a catalyst for change. In fact, by spring, you could find yourself doing something totally different. Let yourself dream! STAR TIP Stop thinking of relaxation as an indulgence. Right now, it's an essential. Libra September 24 – October 23 Health overhaul ahead! If you've been putting off the inevitable, this week's eclipse might just prod you into action. Why not start by restocking your cupboards, then reassess your daily routines. And for couples, a shared fitness goal might be just the tonic you need. STAR TIP To enhance your luck, declutter and clean your home's entrance. Aquarius January 21 – February 19 You might be busy, but your inner adventurer has been awakened – and under these emotionally-laden stars, fresh air should feel blissfully therapeutic. If you're looking for romance, revisit a favourite holiday haunt or chase up someone special from your past! STAR TIP Over autumn, a cost-cutting drive could become your new obsession.