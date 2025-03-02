Weekly horoscopes: 3-10 March 2025

The start of March brings with it a new season, and with that some new beginnings and perhaps change.
If you’re looking for a little cosmic guidance, your weekly horoscope may hold some insights for your career, love or relationships.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
The weather may be cooling down, but your chart looks hot!
Socially, friends, colleagues and party invites are being drawn towards you, while for singles, a flirty situation could escalate.
At work, start taking proper lunch breaks or revive a flagging fitness kick.
STAR TIP A breakthrough or good news could see you celebrating by the weekend.
STAR BIRTHDAY Julie Bowen The popular two-time Emmy-winning actress celebrates her 55th birthday on Mar 3.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Start circulating! If a home or family related matter has been creating friction, leave the frustration behind and get together with friends instead.
There’s a lively discussion in store, along with an interesting proposal, perhaps relating to a potential job or holiday.
STAR TIP Switch off your mind by using it – games and puzzles are a perfect escape.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
As the planets activate your home sector, you’ll be looking for projects.
Why not jazz up a tired room or dust off some old exercise equipment? These proactive patterns should tap in to that active streak, not just for you but quite possibly for your loved ones too.
STAR TIP Amazing ideas should flow all week – be sure to keep a notebook handy.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
What an eye-opener! Rarely will friends be more honest and chats so heartfelt.
Feelings are flowing freely, but don’t let yourself be talked into something you’re not sure about. On the flipside, a new development at work could prove exciting; and new projects might fly.
STAR TIP Dating? Someone unusual or talented might set your heart racing.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Ready for a glimpse of the future? Venus’ six-week retrograde should open your eyes to a raft of fresh possibilities, so let yourself dream.
The reappearance of an old friend might prove to be fated, while for singles, an ex might surface when least expected.
STAR TIP A project or business-related proposition might be worth a closer look.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Scheduling in relaxation may seem indulgent, but you need it. Clear your head with an extra walk or two, then book a massage or pampering session.
Plans may be percolating on the work or financial fronts but, for best results, keep fine-tuning until mid-April.
STAR TIP Exciting travel or study plans could crystallise over the weekend.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You’ve got that golden touch, Leo. A midweek meeting could conjure up some inspired ideas, while Friday’s fortuitous stars could bring welcome news, possibly relating to finances.
If travel plans have come under a cloud, be flexible and keep your options open.
STAR TIP Your enthusiasm is infectious right now! Why not organise group walks?
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Ready to tie up a few loose ends? By April, that unfinished business might finally be put to bed – thanks in part to a friend’s helpful advice.
And while you’re in fix-it mode, why not reassess investments or insurance policies? You might just save a small fortune.
STAR TIP Feeling tired? A cleansing diet or detox might put that spring back in your step.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If recent stresses have worn you down, celestial help is at hand. Whether it’s via counselling sessions, kinesiology or catch-ups with friends, it’s time to open up.
Calm your mind by immersing yourself in beauty of many kinds – nature, art, music, it’s all good.
STAR TIP Plan a picnic this weekend and squeeze out the last bit of summer.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
An urge to look inward and assess your life will be strong this month, so don’t force yourself to be social – trust your instincts and be guided by your heart.
Under this week’s fertile stars, why not start a new creative project or plant a few cooking herbs?
STAR TIP This weekend’s nostalgic vibes could send you on a sentimental journey.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Ready for some old-fashioned fun? All sorts of games should appeal this month, along with “precision sports” like bowls and archery.
It might be time to scour a few markets or op shops too – fitness gear could catch your eye, as will anything with a retro flavour.
STAR TIP Anything planted under this weekend’s Cancerian moon should thrive.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Good things are heading your way! Singles could find themselves bewitched and bedazzled this month while, for couples, a shared pastime might send you back in time.
Treat yourself to some live entertainment and enjoy a few extra-special indulgences.
STAR TIP Hit the dancefloor this weekend and burn off stress the fun way.