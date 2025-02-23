Weekly horoscopes: 24 February-2 March 2025

Welcome to your weekly forecast! As the planets shift and the stars align, they bring fresh energy and new opportunities.
This week’s horoscopes will offer a guidance in life, love and any challenges you might be facing. Find your star sign below to discover what’s on the cards for you.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
“I’m walking on sunshine!” After a series of delays, the cosmos is inspiring progress on a number of fronts, not just for you, but for loved ones too.
You’ll be full of ideas this month, and with Mars heightening your creativity, the results might impress all.
STAR TIP Why not update your wardrobe with some colourful new accessories?
STAR BIRTHDAY Teresa Palmer The Aussie actor, author – and mum of five – celebrates her birthday on Feb 26.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Opportunity is knocking! Autumn’s celestial forces are working to push you out of that comfort zone.
Career-minded types may be offered a new position, or a stroke of good fortune might free up your options. Make a wish under Friday’s new moon.
STAR TIP Why not hook up with friends or neighbours for a mega garage sale?
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Do you have mixed feelings? Venus may be stimulating that social streak, but your deeper side is also seeking sustenance.
At times, the push-pull effect could feel confusing, but the cosmos is encouraging you to reassess and rebalance your life. Go with the flow.
STAR TIP Mars’ shift into forward gear could bring progress on the home front.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Let yourself think big! If you’ve been searching for something more, Saturday’s magical new moon could sow a seed that should bear fruit by spring.
Dreams can come true under stars like these, so write yourself a wishlist and tuck it under your pillow or bed.
STAR TIP As your love for nostalgia grows, why not check out a few op shops?
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Heart-to-hearts are on the agenda, but as deeper thoughts and feelings are revealed, bonds should strengthen, both socially and romantically.
Set the ball rolling under Saturday’s tuned-in Pisces moon, or if you’re looking for love, ask a friend to play matchmaker.
STAR TIP Jazz up your home’s western sector to invite more fun and creativity into your life.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Ker-ching! This week’s new moon should set many Lions onto a new financial track, you might even discover a talent for trading or selling over autumn.
If a health issue has been getting you down, listen out for some timely advice or organise a few tests.
STAR TIP If holiday plans are beginning to look shaky, it might be for a good reason.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
It’s time to kick up your heels! With the sun warming up your social sector, parties and get-togethers are on the cards – you might even host your own soiree.
Under Saturday’s sentimental stars, why not chase up some old friends or revisit a favourite pastime?
STAR TIP Holiday or study plans could build momentum over the coming weeks.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
As they say, two heads are better than one. Group endeavours should bring out your best this month, not only at work, but on the family front too.
And don’t discount new software or technology that someone’s been raving about – take a step into the future.
STAR TIP With action-loving Mars upping the ante, your fitness levels are on the rise.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Life seems to be revving up for you, Sagittarius. A surge of activity around your home, along with a full social schedule, could make for an unusually busy month.
Adding to the whirlwind, your talents might be in high demand. Just don’t run yourself dry!
STAR TIP Don’t be surprised if money springs from unusual sources in March.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
That positive attitude seems to be catchy. Perhaps it’s a loved one who’s turned a corner or, at work, your fresh approach might be bringing good results.
Adding to the buzz, these celestial patterns could produce a sparkling social event… or a dash of romance!
STAR TIP A purchase could strike the perfect balance between form and function.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Breakthroughs are written in the stars. Whether it’s at work or on the financial front, things are looking up.
There might even be an unexpected offer or small windfall in the works. And to top things off, a generous gift or offer could leave you on a high.
STAR TIP Avoid big decisions on Thursday, and take promises with a grain of salt.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Start making plans, Cancer. With Friday’s new moon awakening that adventurous side, an exciting holiday could be moving a step closer to you.
And, even better, as Mars jolts back into forward gear, your energy levels – and your confidence – should begin to swing up.
STAR TIP Need a pep talk? Catch-ups with friends should leave you feeling inspired.