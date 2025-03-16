Weekly horoscopes: 17-23 March 2025

As we head into the second half of March, the universe is serving up a variety of challenges and surprises for all of us.
Venus and Mercury are both in retrograde and autumn is settling in, so it’s the perfect time to look towards the stars for guidance.
Let’s see what the cosmos has in store.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Feeling the pinch? It’s time to reign in that spending, and if need be, reassess your expenses.
By late-April, life should feel more balanced, not just financially, but on the home front too. To invite prosperity, pop a citrine crystal on an eastern windowsill.
STAR TIP Sunday’s nostalgic stars look tailor-made for reunions and get-togethers.
STAR BIRTHDAY Sutton Foster: The Tony Award-winning Broadway star celebrates her milestone 50th birthday on March 18.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Someone’s ego may be out of control, but flare-ups could prove to be storms in teacups.
Rather than get worked up, focus on unwinding – catch a feel-good comedy or spend time with a sanity-saving group of friends. As they say, laughter can be the best therapy.
STAR TIP Your feet may be itchy, but do your research – don’t rush into decisions.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
You may be thinking big, but don’t be blinded by enthusiasm. Oversights could cause problems, so take a step-by-step approach (or leave it for another week).
Clear your head in nature or catch some live music. These fun, escapist stars are demanding action!
STAR TIP With Venus and Mercury both retrograding, sleep on important decisions.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Work-life balance out of kilter? Mercury’s three-week retrograde could just prompt
a reassessment. If you’ve been searching for something more, March might bring some big decisions. Yes, you might shock a few people in the process, but as they say, life’s too short.
STAR TIP An old friend could have some handy tips, so organise a catch-up.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Bon appétit! Many Goats will rediscover
the joys of entertaining as the weather cools down. Dinner parties, games nights, or even a full-scale shindig.
With nostalgic stars overhead, why not dig through some old boxes? You might be amazed at what turns up.
STAR TIP A dream or midweek hunch might prove to be uncannily accurate.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The good life doesn’t come cheap. March looks action-packed, but if parties and family events are blowing the budget, why not try handmade gifts?
Scented candles, potted plants … as inspiration flows, you might even discover a hidden talent for jewellery-making.
STAR TIP With Venus activating your social sector, old friends could appear.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
What a dreamer you can be! Some would say ‘off with the pixies’, but hey, you’re following your heart.
As your adventurous spirit surfaces, an exciting holiday could start to take shape, while for creative Lions, a blossoming interest may become an obsession.
STAR TIP It’s never too late! Why not create a vision-board for the coming year?
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Feeling a little flat? Recharge the fun way, by spending some quality time with loved ones or close friends.
And don’t feel guilty – catch-ups are just the tonic you need. Just don’t overdo it on the rich foods (and wines) this weekend or you could wake up feeling sore and sorry.
STAR TIP Shaking up your routines should work wonders for long-term couples.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Your problem-solving skills are on fire, so don’t give up. Over the next few weeks, a frustrating situation could be fixed with surprisingly little effort – just hang onto that patience.
Let off some steam by working up a sweat. Autumn fitness kicks might just fly!
STAR TIP For creative types, an autumn project could prove surprisingly satisfying.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
If you’re after answers, start searching. Fascinating facts regarding a work or medical matter could come to light this month.
Just don’t let your overactive imagination blow things out of proportion – plan a few light-hearted lunches or open up to a trusted friend.
STAR TIP Going on dates? A business-minded type might get you dreaming.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If your feel like you’re pushing uphill, take a breather. Concentrate on lowering those stress levels and treat yourself to a few little indulgences.
If life feels complicated, it might be time to drop a pastime that’s getting you down or reassess any of your outside commitments.
STAR TIP Someone’s behaviour may be getting to you, but don’t play their game.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
You’re normally on top of things, but mistakes this week could prove embarrassing – and particularly costly.
With Venus reversing rapidly through your finance sector, double-check everything. On the upside, detoxes or dietary changes could add a real spring to your step.
STAR TIP If your spending has spiralled, this is the ideal month to reassess expenses.