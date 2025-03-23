Weekly horoscopes: 24-30 March 2025

The final week of March is packed with cosmic energy and universal shifts. Venus and Mercury are still in retrograde, which means relationships, finances, and communication could feel a little chaotic.
If you’re looking for guidance from the stars, you’re in the right place. Find your weekly horoscopes below.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Need a little lift? Start by hanging out with people who bring you up, not down. With Venus adding a special shine to your chart, it’s time to start circulating. Mid-April could bring an opportunity you won’t want to miss, but for now, try to relax and unwind a bit.
STAR TIP Make a wish under Saturday’s magical solar eclipse. It’s in your sign after all!
STAR BIRTHDAY Jessica Chastain. The Academy Award-winning actress is celebrating her 48th birthday on March 24.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
If delays have been testing your patience, ease off and get some fresh air. Grab a few extra walks, hire a bike, or explore a place that you’ve always been curious about.
Everyone will need more space this week, including loved ones, so if needed try and do your own thing.
STAR TIP Looking for love? Adventurous types might get your heart racing.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Lower that bar a little, and remind yourself that no one is perfect. As standards are relaxed, singles might find their options expanding, while couples may remember why they first fell in love in the first place.
With your social sector pumping, party plans could hit full swing.
STAR TIP Your creative juices are flowing, so why not try making your own jewellery?
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
As those nesting instincts intensify, why not add a few colourful touches to your home or switch some rooms around?
New furnishings could prove tempting, but with Mercury still reversing, don’t rush into any impulse buys. Think about repurposing some old pieces instead.
STAR TIP Feeling nostalgic? Frame some family photos or display the kids’ art.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Big ideas might be starting to take shape, but research could be your key to success, particularly if investments, partnerships or travel are involved.
On a lighter note, a weekend get-together could send you on a trip down memory lane. Indulge that sentimental streak!
STAR TIP For singles, that line between love and friendship might look blurry.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As the song goes, “Always look on the bright side of life!” But seriously, you’re in a better position than you might think, so leave those negative thoughts behind and reach for your dreams.
With Pluto perched on your chart’s pinnacle, positive thinking could be your magic key.
STAR TIP If you don’t feel social, take some time out and recharge those batteries.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
An opportunity may be tempting, but before you commit, indulge in some soul-searching and think about what you really want out of life.
If finances have been creating stress, Mercury’s retrograde motion could throw up some inspired solutions. Try and keep an open mind!
STAR TIP You need to unwind, and luckily, a weekend event should do the trick nicely.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Celestial harmony is growing, making this a perfect week to reconnect with old friends and loved ones. If things have been strained lately, Mercury might even bring on a very much needed reconciliation.
For couples, this weekend’s eclipse could sow an exciting seed. Make a shared wish!
STAR TIP An intriguing hobby or holiday idea might be worth investigating.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Playing the waiting game? Your recent efforts should soon pay off, so hang onto that patience. In the meantime, a weekend get-together might prove more fun than first expected.
If you’ve been meaning to reconnect with old friends, just do it. Life’s too short!
STAR TIP This weekend’s eclipse could put holiday plans back on track. Get dreaming!
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
If a decision has been weighing heavily, focus on de-stressing. Whether it’s a long, rambling walk or an escapist film, do something just for you.
As Venus reverses into your sign, that sentimental streak will need satisfying. Revisit something you’ve always loved!
STAR TIP Finances may be loosening up, but don’t make major decisions just yet.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
It’s all about balance and harmony this month, so don’t spread yourself too thin. Ditch something that isn’t working, and work at streamlining or simplifying your life.
If the romantic fires need stoking, set the mood with a gourmet picnic or intimate candlelit dinner.
STAR TIP Saturday’s solar eclipse could rev things up on the health and fitness front.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
If you’ve been weighing up your options regarding your future, this week’s eclipse could present you with an interesting new option – or an unexpected opportunity. With Venus and Mercury reversing, just don’t rush into anything that you’re not 100 per cent sure about.
STAR TIP Feeling nostalgic? It’s time to revisit a person or place from your past.