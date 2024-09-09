  •  
The best sarongs to take you from the beach and beyond this summer

Get ready for swimsuit season in style.
With summer comes the return of long days spent by the pool or at the beach and inevitably alongside it, swimsuit season.

After a brief period the effortlessly chic beach coverup, the sarong, has made its way back into fashion and we cannot be more thrilled.

The humble sarong offers that layer of coverage between dips and evokes the glamour of old Hollywood fashion.

The sarong has developed and grown with the trends of today and now you can exude true holiday chic in a range of lengths, styles, colours and patterns to suit your style.

So whether you’re taking cues from the iconic Dorothy Lamour or are going for the modern style of Aubrey Plaza in the latest season of The White Lotus, we have rounded up the best sarongs to shop for an endlessly stylish summer.

The best sarongs to shop for summer 2024

01

ASOS Design Mix & Match Mesh Mini Beach Sarong

$20.40 (usually $34) at ASOS

Get into the beach fever in style with this stunning sarong in an eye-catching print that screams summer.

Sizes: XS to L

Key features:

  • Floral design
  • High rise
  • Tie side
02

The Flores Sarong

$108 at Andie Swim

The perfect mini length, this sarong adds a feminine touch to your beach day ensemble and comes in a range of colourways to suit your swimwear.

Sizes: S/M to XXL/XXXL

Colours: white and black

Key features:

  • Adjustable tie waist
  • Fabric: cotton gauze
03

Sarah Silverton Tamarama Sarong

$180 at Hardtofind

Handmade in Sydney, this sarong was digitally printed on natural fibres for the perfect cover-up.

Sizes: 189cm x 121cm and 129cm x 95cm

Key features:

  • Lightweight, slightly sheer fabric
  • Material: silk cotton blend
04

Kaiami Arizona Ring Sarong

$39.99 at City Beach

A slinky modern sarong for a fun seductive look.

Sizes: XS to XL

Colours: olive and black

Key features:

  • Elasticated waistband
  • Split skirt detail
05

Rastogi Handicrafts Cotton Hand Block Print Sarong

$32.01 at Amazon

The natural feeling of this lightweight cotton sarong makes it the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Style it as a sarong, headscarf or top for true versatility.

Colours: 21 variations

Key features:

  • Soft to touch
  • Durable for long-time use
06

Body Laguna Sarong

$18.74 (usually $24.99) at The Iconic

You can wear this lightweight sarong in multiple ways including a dress thanks to the perfect size and shape for versatility.

Key features:

  • Lightweight
  • Wear three ways, as a dress, long sarong or mini sarong

07

Kasbah Sarong

$129.95 at Seafolly

We love the abstract pattern on this 100-per-cent cotton sarong that gives off that old Hollywood energy.

Key features:

  • Multi-fit Adjustable
  • E-Hook for the perfect fit

