With summer comes the return of long days spent by the pool or at the beach and inevitably alongside it, swimsuit season.

After a brief period the effortlessly chic beach coverup, the sarong, has made its way back into fashion and we cannot be more thrilled.

The humble sarong offers that layer of coverage between dips and evokes the glamour of old Hollywood fashion.

The sarong has developed and grown with the trends of today and now you can exude true holiday chic in a range of lengths, styles, colours and patterns to suit your style.

So whether you’re taking cues from the iconic Dorothy Lamour or are going for the modern style of Aubrey Plaza in the latest season of The White Lotus, we have rounded up the best sarongs to shop for an endlessly stylish summer.

The best sarongs to shop for summer 2024

01 ASOS Design Mix & Match Mesh Mini Beach Sarong $20.40 (usually $34) at ASOS Get into the beach fever in style with this stunning sarong in an eye-catching print that screams summer. Sizes: XS to L Key features: Floral design

High rise

Tie side SHOP NOW

02 The Flores Sarong $108 at Andie Swim The perfect mini length, this sarong adds a feminine touch to your beach day ensemble and comes in a range of colourways to suit your swimwear. Sizes: S/M to XXL/XXXL Colours: white and black Key features: Adjustable tie waist

Fabric: cotton gauze SHOP NOW

03 Sarah Silverton Tamarama Sarong $180 at Hardtofind Handmade in Sydney, this sarong was digitally printed on natural fibres for the perfect cover-up. Sizes: 189cm x 121cm and 129cm x 95cm Key features: Lightweight, slightly sheer fabric

Material: silk cotton blend SHOP NOW

04 Kaiami Arizona Ring Sarong $39.99 at City Beach A slinky modern sarong for a fun seductive look. Sizes: XS to XL Colours: olive and black Key features: Elasticated waistband

Split skirt detail SHOP NOW

05 Rastogi Handicrafts Cotton Hand Block Print Sarong $32.01 at Amazon The natural feeling of this lightweight cotton sarong makes it the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Style it as a sarong, headscarf or top for true versatility. Colours: 21 variations Key features: Soft to touch

Durable for long-time use SHOP NOW

06 Body Laguna Sarong $18.74 (usually $24.99) at The Iconic You can wear this lightweight sarong in multiple ways including a dress thanks to the perfect size and shape for versatility. Key features: Lightweight

Wear three ways, as a dress, long sarong or mini sarong Also available at: $24.99 from Cotton On SHOP NOW

07 Kasbah Sarong $129.95 at Seafolly We love the abstract pattern on this 100-per-cent cotton sarong that gives off that old Hollywood energy. Key features: Multi-fit Adjustable

E-Hook for the perfect fit Also available at: $129.95 from The Iconic

$129.95 from David Jones SHOP NOW

