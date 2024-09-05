Winter has finally waved us goodbye, spring has sprung and summer is well on its way. Which means it is officially beach season, and with beach season comes sun, swimwear, sunburn (boo) and accessories.
Don’t leave the toys to the kids, there are plenty of adult-friendly beach bag essentials to make your next day by the sea a truly special one.
Whether you prefer lounging in the sun (safely) or an action-packed day in the waves, below are some of our must-have beachside necessities to shop before summer.
The best beach accessories for summer 2024
01
Standard Procedure SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion
$50 at Sephora
We could hardly write an article about beach essentials without including sunscreen.
Homemade here in Australia using native super fruits, this sunscreen offers 50+ SPF and smells like a dream.
Sizes: 500ml, 250ml, 125ml, 60ml
Key features:
- Suitable for all skin types
- Lotion formulation
- SPF 50+
- Waterproof
ALWAYS FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.
02
Sunny Life Beach Cabana
$189.99 at Sunny Life
If you’re a regular at the beach, a cabana will completely change the game.
Not only will it keep you safe from our blaring Aussie sun, it means you can stay out longer to truly unwind all day long.
Colours: Casa Fes, Jardin Ocean, Le Weekend Mid Blue Cream, Casa Blanca, The Vacay Olive, Casa Stripe
Size: 200cm x 200cm
Key features:
- UPF50 sun protection
- Includes 1x pole, 4x fabric legs and 4x storage pockets
- Roof with air vent
- Easy 4 step assembly
- Includes carry bag
- 4kg weight
03
Business & Pleasure Co. The Premium Cooler Bag
$99 at The Iconic
Of course you will be taking a snack with you to the beach, right? Don’t just throw them in any old bag, this adorable cooler bag will keep it fresh all day long.
It also comes in 6 patterns and prints, so the options are truly endless.
Colours: Laurens Pink Stripe, Rivie White, Laurens Navy Stripe, Rivie Green, Rivie Pink, Rivie Mimosa
Size: 32cm x 22cm x 20cm
Materials: 40% cotton, 40% polyester, 15% recycled PVC, 5% leather
Key features:
- Holds 14L
- Keeps food and drinks cold and crisp
- Treated with mould, water and UV coatings
- Leather handles to extend function for years to come
- Staple vintage look
04
Frank Green 16oz Stainless Steel Reusable Party Cup 4 Pack
$64.95 at The Iconic
What screams summer like having a drink on the sand? Ensure you do it safely and in style with this party cup set made from a durable material that keeps beverages cold all day long.
Colours: Multi, Midnight, Blushed, Mint Gelato
Size: 475ml capacity
Material: Stainless Steel
Key features:
- Splash proof lid and reusable straw
- Stacks together for easy storage
- Set of 4
05
Sunny Life Beach Paddle Set
$39.99 at Sunny Life
Games aren’t just for kids, lose yourself in a healthily competitive match of beach tennis with this set.
Colours: Resort Coastal Blue, Pool Side Pastel Gelato, Sea Seeker Dip Dye, Rio Sun Multi
Key features:
- Set includes 2x beach bats and 2x balls
- Soft foam handles
- Handy zipper case
- Adjustable carry strap
06
Country Road Kos Verified Australian Cotton Beach Towel
$99.95 at Country Road
If there is anything you need at the beach beside some swimmers and sunscreen, it’s a beach towel. This stylish option is extra large and ultra absorbent.
Not to mention it comes in multiple colours, so your biggest problem will be picking just one.
Colours: Cherry, Charcoal Sand, Navy
Size: 95cm x 175cm
Material: 100% Verified Australian cotton
Key features:
- High velour pile
- Terry reverse
- Spliced design
- Contrast modern logo and trim
07
Annabel Trends Yellow Stripe Foldable Beach Chair
$99.95 (usually $159.95) at Temple & Webster
Relax in style with this vintage inspired beach chair in a summery mango hue.
A trip to the beach has never been so luxurious.
Key features:
- Foldable
- UV, water and rust resistant
- Removable easy-carry strap
08
Bambury Check Robe
$108.76 (usually $127.95) at The Iconic
Like a grown up version of the hooded towels of our childhood, this very chic daisy robe is high on our beach bag wish list.
Sizes: One size (125cm chest, 100cm length)
Key features:
- High-low pile technique
- Short sleeves
- Belt
09
Rubi The Stand By Tote
$49.99 at Cotton On
You’re going to need an extra large tote in order to fit all of these accessories.
We can’t get enough of this stylish (and affordable) tote from Cotton On.
Colours: Summer Moments/Natural, Leopard Canvas, Summer Red, Natural
Material: 100% cotton
Key features:
- Internal pocket
- Magnetic closure
- Fully lined
What do you need for a beach day?
If you’re hitting the beach, there’s a checklist of things you need to make sure you bring with you for your day in the sand and sea.
Beach essentials include sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to stay protected from the sun, water to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you going, and of course a cute bathing suit.
But if you want to make your day extra special, why not bring along a protective cabana, a fun beach game, and a book?