  •  
Home Lifestyle Shopping

Not just for kids: the best adult beach accessories to take to the sand in style

Just in time for summer!
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett Writer
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Profile

Winter has finally waved us goodbye, spring has sprung and summer is well on its way. Which means it is officially beach season, and with beach season comes sun, swimwear, sunburn (boo) and accessories.

Don’t leave the toys to the kids, there are plenty of adult-friendly beach bag essentials to make your next day by the sea a truly special one.

Whether you prefer lounging in the sun (safely) or an action-packed day in the waves, below are some of our must-have beachside necessities to shop before summer.

The best beach accessories for summer 2024

01

Standard Procedure SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion

$50 at Sephora

We could hardly write an article about beach essentials without including sunscreen. 

Homemade here in Australia using native super fruits, this sunscreen offers 50+ SPF and smells like a dream.

Sizes: 500ml, 250ml, 125ml, 60ml

Key features:

  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Lotion formulation
  • SPF 50+
  • Waterproof

ALWAYS FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

SHOP NOW

02

Sunny Life Beach Cabana

$189.99 at Sunny Life

If you’re a regular at the beach, a cabana will completely change the game. 

Not only will it keep you safe from our blaring Aussie sun, it means you can stay out longer to truly unwind all day long.

Colours: Casa Fes, Jardin Ocean, Le Weekend Mid Blue Cream, Casa Blanca, The Vacay Olive, Casa Stripe

Size: 200cm x 200cm

Key features:

  • UPF50 sun protection
  • Includes 1x pole, 4x fabric legs and 4x storage pockets
  • Roof with air vent
  • Easy 4 step assembly
  • Includes carry bag 
  • 4kg weight
SHOP NOW

03

Business & Pleasure Co. The Premium Cooler Bag

$99 at The Iconic

Of course you will be taking a snack with you to the beach, right? Don’t just throw them in any old bag, this adorable cooler bag will keep it fresh all day long. 

It also comes in 6 patterns and prints, so the options are truly endless.

Colours: Laurens Pink Stripe, Rivie White, Laurens Navy Stripe, Rivie Green, Rivie Pink, Rivie Mimosa

Size: 32cm x 22cm x 20cm

Materials: 40% cotton, 40% polyester, 15% recycled PVC, 5% leather

Key features:

  • Holds 14L
  • Keeps food and drinks cold and crisp
  • Treated with mould, water and UV coatings
  • Leather handles to extend function for years to come
  • Staple vintage look
SHOP NOW

04

Frank Green 16oz Stainless Steel Reusable Party Cup 4 Pack

$64.95 at The Iconic

What screams summer like having a drink on the sand? Ensure you do it safely and in style with this party cup set made from a durable material that keeps beverages cold all day long.

Colours: Multi, Midnight, Blushed, Mint Gelato

Size: 475ml capacity

Material: Stainless Steel

Key features:

  • Splash proof lid and reusable straw
  • Stacks together for easy storage
  • Set of 4
SHOP NOW

05

Sunny Life Beach Paddle Set

$39.99 at Sunny Life

Games aren’t just for kids, lose yourself in a healthily competitive match of beach tennis with this set.

Colours: Resort Coastal Blue, Pool Side Pastel Gelato, Sea Seeker Dip Dye, Rio Sun Multi

Key features:

  • Set includes 2x beach bats and 2x balls
  • Soft foam handles
  • Handy zipper case
  • Adjustable carry strap
SHOP NOW

06

Country Road Kos Verified Australian Cotton Beach Towel

$99.95 at Country Road

If there is anything you need at the beach beside some swimmers and sunscreen, it’s a beach towel. This stylish option is extra large and ultra absorbent. 

Not to mention it comes in multiple colours, so your biggest problem will be picking just one.

Colours: Cherry, Charcoal Sand, Navy

Size: 95cm x 175cm

Material: 100% Verified Australian cotton

Key features:

  • High velour pile
  • Terry reverse
  • Spliced design
  • Contrast modern logo and trim
SHOP NOW

07

Annabel Trends Yellow Stripe Foldable Beach Chair

$99.95 (usually $159.95) at Temple & Webster

Relax in style with this vintage inspired beach chair in a summery mango hue. 

A trip to the beach has never been so luxurious.

Key features:

  • Foldable
  • UV, water and rust resistant
  • Removable easy-carry strap
SHOP NOW

08

Bambury Check Robe

$108.76 (usually $127.95) at The Iconic

Like a grown up version of the hooded towels of our childhood, this very chic daisy robe is high on our beach bag wish list.

Sizes: One size (125cm chest, 100cm length)

Key features:

  • High-low pile technique
  • Short sleeves
  • Belt
SHOP NOW

09

Rubi The Stand By Tote

$49.99 at Cotton On

You’re going to need an extra large tote in order to fit all of these accessories. 

We can’t get enough of this stylish (and affordable) tote from Cotton On.

Colours: Summer Moments/Natural, Leopard Canvas, Summer Red, Natural

Material: 100% cotton

Key features:

  • Internal pocket
  • Magnetic closure
  • Fully lined
SHOP NOW

What do you need for a beach day?

If you’re hitting the beach, there’s a checklist of things you need to make sure you bring with you for your day in the sand and sea.

Beach essentials include sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to stay protected from the sun, water to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you going, and of course a cute bathing suit.

But if you want to make your day extra special, why not bring along a protective cabana, a fun beach game, and a book?

Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Profile Charlotte Knoke

Charlotte Knoke is a digital content producer working across Now To Love, Woman’s Day and TV Week at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. At these various companies, Charlotte gained valuable experience in a range of different areas including marketing, communication, social media, copywriting, public relations and journalism. In her current role as a digital content producer, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, upcoming movies, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY