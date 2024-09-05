Winter has finally waved us goodbye, spring has sprung and summer is well on its way. Which means it is officially beach season, and with beach season comes sun, swimwear, sunburn (boo) and accessories.

Don’t leave the toys to the kids, there are plenty of adult-friendly beach bag essentials to make your next day by the sea a truly special one.

Whether you prefer lounging in the sun (safely) or an action-packed day in the waves, below are some of our must-have beachside necessities to shop before summer.

The best beach accessories for summer 2024

01 Standard Procedure SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion $50 at Sephora We could hardly write an article about beach essentials without including sunscreen. Homemade here in Australia using native super fruits, this sunscreen offers 50+ SPF and smells like a dream. Sizes: 500ml, 250ml, 125ml, 60ml Key features: Suitable for all skin types

Lotion formulation

SPF 50+

Waterproof ALWAYS FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. SHOP NOW

02 Sunny Life Beach Cabana $189.99 at Sunny Life If you’re a regular at the beach, a cabana will completely change the game. Not only will it keep you safe from our blaring Aussie sun, it means you can stay out longer to truly unwind all day long. Colours: Casa Fes, Jardin Ocean, Le Weekend Mid Blue Cream, Casa Blanca, The Vacay Olive, Casa Stripe Size: 200cm x 200cm Key features: UPF50 sun protection

Includes 1x pole, 4x fabric legs and 4x storage pockets

Roof with air vent

Easy 4 step assembly

Includes carry bag

4kg weight SHOP NOW

03 Business & Pleasure Co. The Premium Cooler Bag $99 at The Iconic Of course you will be taking a snack with you to the beach, right? Don’t just throw them in any old bag, this adorable cooler bag will keep it fresh all day long. It also comes in 6 patterns and prints, so the options are truly endless. Colours: Laurens Pink Stripe, Rivie White, Laurens Navy Stripe, Rivie Green, Rivie Pink, Rivie Mimosa Size: 32cm x 22cm x 20cm Materials: 40% cotton, 40% polyester, 15% recycled PVC, 5% leather Key features: Holds 14L

Keeps food and drinks cold and crisp

Treated with mould, water and UV coatings

Leather handles to extend function for years to come

Staple vintage look SHOP NOW

04 Frank Green 16oz Stainless Steel Reusable Party Cup 4 Pack $64.95 at The Iconic What screams summer like having a drink on the sand? Ensure you do it safely and in style with this party cup set made from a durable material that keeps beverages cold all day long. Colours: Multi, Midnight, Blushed, Mint Gelato Size: 475ml capacity Material: Stainless Steel Key features: Splash proof lid and reusable straw

Stacks together for easy storage

Set of 4 SHOP NOW

05 Sunny Life Beach Paddle Set $39.99 at Sunny Life Games aren’t just for kids, lose yourself in a healthily competitive match of beach tennis with this set. Colours: Resort Coastal Blue, Pool Side Pastel Gelato, Sea Seeker Dip Dye, Rio Sun Multi Key features: Set includes 2x beach bats and 2x balls

Soft foam handles

Handy zipper case

Adjustable carry strap SHOP NOW

06 Country Road Kos Verified Australian Cotton Beach Towel $99.95 at Country Road If there is anything you need at the beach beside some swimmers and sunscreen, it’s a beach towel. This stylish option is extra large and ultra absorbent. Not to mention it comes in multiple colours, so your biggest problem will be picking just one. Colours: Cherry, Charcoal Sand, Navy Size: 95cm x 175cm Material: 100% Verified Australian cotton Key features: High velour pile

Terry reverse

Spliced design

Contrast modern logo and trim SHOP NOW

07 Annabel Trends Yellow Stripe Foldable Beach Chair $99.95 (usually $159.95) at Temple & Webster Relax in style with this vintage inspired beach chair in a summery mango hue. A trip to the beach has never been so luxurious. Key features: Foldable

UV, water and rust resistant

Removable easy-carry strap SHOP NOW

08 Bambury Check Robe $108.76 (usually $127.95) at The Iconic Like a grown up version of the hooded towels of our childhood, this very chic daisy robe is high on our beach bag wish list. Sizes: One size (125cm chest, 100cm length) Key features: High-low pile technique

Short sleeves

Belt SHOP NOW

09 Rubi The Stand By Tote $49.99 at Cotton On You’re going to need an extra large tote in order to fit all of these accessories. We can’t get enough of this stylish (and affordable) tote from Cotton On. Colours: Summer Moments/Natural, Leopard Canvas, Summer Red, Natural Material: 100% cotton Key features: Internal pocket

Magnetic closure

Fully lined SHOP NOW

What do you need for a beach day?

If you’re hitting the beach, there’s a checklist of things you need to make sure you bring with you for your day in the sand and sea.

Beach essentials include sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat to stay protected from the sun, water to stay hydrated, snacks to keep you going, and of course a cute bathing suit.

But if you want to make your day extra special, why not bring along a protective cabana, a fun beach game, and a book?