Classic collectables in time for Christmas!

Whether you’re keen to add to your collection or pick out the perfect present, our friends at The Bradford Exchange have compiled some of their best products to fit the bill. There’s something for everyone – the rev heads, fashion fiends, movie buffs and festive fans! With Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great time of year to get the gifts your loved one will cherish!
Ford Mustang ‘The Legend’ Men’s watch
From $279.96, Bradford
This one’s for all the Ford fans! A unique and officially licensed Ford Mustang men’s stainless steel chronograph watch, with three precision chronograph dials with stop/start function, Mustang pony logo and individual numbering. It also comes with a certficate of authenticity.
‘Thor’s Hammer’ Men’s Flip Cover Watch
From $229.96, Bradford
Inspired by the might and mystique of mythology, this men’s stainless steel flip-cover watch showcases the legendary hammer of Thor in dramatic style. This watch is engraved on the back of the casing with a quote and individual edition number.
COCA-COLA Vending Machine Wall Clock
From $299.96, Bradford
If you want to get your hands on this retro collectable, you’d better be quick – it’s a limited edition! Each hour, the COKE® clock face lights up and a bottle appears with “pop, fizz” sound! It also features bottle weights and a cap pendulum.
Harry Potter Hogwarts Lamp
From $299.96, Bradford
This limited edition is a best seller! The lamp, which features a handcrafted, hand-painted HOGWARTS™ castle sculpture that lights up, also has a fabric lampshade that reveals Marauder’s Map. It would make a magical gift for Harry Potter fans!
Disney Mickey Mouse Rotating Glitter Globe
From $199.95, Bradford
Perfect for those who desire all things Disney! This glass glitter globe with crystal-clear mouse ears captures Mickey Mouse through the years with eight fully sculpted figures in all. As if that’s not enough… the base also rotates to music!
Disney Patchwork Tote Bag
From $199.95, Bradford
This exclusive and unique Disney tote bag features playful Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse art in a chic patchwork design and is crafted from pubbled faux leather. Perfect for any Disney princess!
Illuminated Christmas Wreath
From $299.99, Bradford
Make your festive season even more fun with this exclusive limited edition Thomas Kinkade Christmas wreath. It features 3D scenes, 7 glowing buildings, 11 lanterns and 20 figures. Sure to get everyone in the spirit!
Thomas Kinkade Studios ‘Santa’s Night Before Christmas’ Sculpture With Lights
From $199.95, Bradford
Get into that cosy Christmas spirit with this sculpture, which even plays a medley of carols! Santa’s workshop comes to life in handpainted detail. The sculpture also features golden LED lights to add to the festive atmosphere.
Holden Legends Hoodie
From $179.94, Bradford
Pay tribute to Australia’s Holden heroes with this exclusive premium hoodie, which showcases official Holden branding and iconic race legends with bold prints, expert embroidery, and unbeatable comfort and style.
HOW TO PURCHASE
To buy or enquire about any of these items simply go to Bradford (Aust).
Or phone their client services line on (02) 9841 3311 (Aust) (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Mon-Fri – excluding major holidays)
Use this mailcode when you place an order: 144562 (Aust)
Did you know?
You can pay by cheque, money order, BPAY or credit card. Most items can be paid for in instalments.