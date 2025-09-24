Classic collectables in time for Christmas!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Advertisement

Whether you’re keen to add to your collection or pick out the perfect present, our friends at The Bradford Exchange have compiled some of their best products to fit the bill. There’s something for everyone – the rev heads, fashion fiends, movie buffs and festive fans! With Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great time of year to get the gifts your loved one will cherish!

HOW TO PURCHASE

To buy or enquire about any of these items simply go to Bradford (Aust).

Advertisement

Or phone their client services line on (02) 9841 3311 (Aust) (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Mon-Fri – excluding major holidays)

Use this mailcode when you place an order: 144562 (Aust)

Did you know?

You can pay by cheque, money order, BPAY or credit card. Most items can be paid for in instalments.

Related