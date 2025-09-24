Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Classic collectables in time for Christmas!

These items from The Bradford Exchange make great keepsakes or treasured gifts
Woman hugging a guy while he unwraps a golden gift
Add to your collection or find the perfect gift for Christmas!

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Whether you’re keen to add to your collection or pick out the perfect present, our friends at The Bradford Exchange have compiled some of their best products to fit the bill. There’s something for everyone – the rev heads, fashion fiends, movie buffs and festive fans! With Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great time of year to get the gifts your loved one will cherish!

Ford Mustang ‘The Legend’ Men’s watch

From $279.96, Bradford

This one’s for all the Ford fans! A unique and officially licensed Ford Mustang men’s stainless steel chronograph watch, with three precision chronograph dials with stop/start function, Mustang pony logo and individual numbering. It also comes with a certficate of authenticity.

Shop now

‘Thor’s Hammer’ Men’s Flip Cover Watch

From $229.96, Bradford

Inspired by the might and mystique of mythology, this men’s stainless steel flip-cover watch showcases the legendary hammer of Thor in dramatic style. This watch is engraved on the back of the casing with a quote and individual edition number.

SHop now
COCA-COLA Vending Machine Wall Clock

From $299.96, Bradford

If you want to get your hands on this retro collectable, you’d better be quick – it’s a limited edition! Each hour, the COKE® clock face lights up and a bottle appears with “pop, fizz” sound! It also features bottle weights and a cap pendulum.

shop now

Harry Potter Hogwarts Lamp

From $299.96, Bradford

This limited edition is a best seller! The lamp, which features a handcrafted, hand-painted HOGWARTS™ castle sculpture that lights up, also has a fabric lampshade that reveals Marauder’s Map. It would make a magical gift for Harry Potter fans!

shop now

Disney Mickey Mouse Rotating Glitter Globe

From $199.95, Bradford

Perfect for those who desire all things Disney! This glass glitter globe with crystal-clear mouse ears captures Mickey Mouse through the years with eight fully sculpted figures in all. As if that’s not enough… the base also rotates to music!

shop now

Disney Patchwork Tote Bag

From $199.95, Bradford

This exclusive and unique Disney tote bag features playful Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse art in a chic patchwork design and is crafted from pubbled faux leather. Perfect for any Disney princess!

shop now
Illuminated Christmas Wreath

From $299.99, Bradford

Make your festive season even more fun with this exclusive limited edition Thomas Kinkade Christmas wreath. It features 3D scenes, 7 glowing buildings, 11 lanterns and 20 figures. Sure to get everyone in the spirit!

shop now

Thomas Kinkade Studios ‘Santa’s Night Before Christmas’ Sculpture With Lights

From $199.95, Bradford

Get into that cosy Christmas spirit with this sculpture, which even plays a medley of carols! Santa’s workshop comes to life in handpainted detail. The sculpture also features golden LED lights to add to the festive atmosphere.

shop now

Holden Legends Hoodie

From $179.94, Bradford

Pay tribute to Australia’s Holden heroes with this exclusive premium hoodie, which showcases official Holden branding and iconic race legends with bold prints, expert embroidery, and unbeatable comfort and style.

shop now

HOW TO PURCHASE

To buy or enquire about any of these items simply go to Bradford (Aust).

Or phone their client services line on (02) 9841 3311 (Aust) (lines open 9am-5pm AEST Mon-Fri – excluding major holidays) 

Use this mailcode when you place an order: 144562 (Aust)

Did you know?

You can pay by cheque, money order, BPAY or credit card. Most items can be paid for in instalments. 

