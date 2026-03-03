How to get polished brows at home in minutes – no salon needed

If you’ve ever tried to squeeze in a brow appointment between work, errands, or family life, you know the struggle: busy schedules, pricey visits, and sometimes just the hassle of getting there.

Advertisement

Keeping eyebrows neat shouldn’t feel like a full-time job for women – and now, it doesn’t have to.

Enter Better Brow, an Australian innovation that’s bringing salon-quality brow waxing right into your home. Think of it as your little beauty shortcut: no appointment needed, no extra cost, and no stress.

The world’s first portable brow wax kit uses pre-coated, single-use wax applicators designed to melt just the right amount for one brow session. That means no mess, no guesswork, and no wasted wax – just smooth, polished brows in minutes.

Advertisement

The kit heats up in around eight minutes, giving you more control over delicate areas than tweezers or threading ever could.

And the best part? Each session costs around $4, a fraction of the price of salon visits, making regular brow care easy on your schedule and your budget.

Many women are already loving the simplicity. Amanda, a busy single mum, says, “I don’t have time to go to salons every two weeks. This has made my life so much easier.”

Naomi, who can’t easily leave home, calls it “a life changer.” And Alivia, living outside the city, says she finally feels her brows are looked after without having to plan a trip into town.

Advertisement

It’s not just about convenience – it’s about taking control of your beauty routine on your own terms. Busy mornings, unexpected events, or last-minute work calls? No problem. Your brows can be salon-smooth in less than ten minutes, right at home.

For women juggling work, family, or simply life’s little surprises, Better Brow makes looking polished simple, affordable, and stress-free.

Because keeping your brows looking great shouldn’t take a big chunk of your time or your paycheck.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.