Maintaining a healthy weight can help support your wellbeing

When we think about our weight we might jump straight to how tight our jeans are feeling. But managing our weight can support quality of life as we age.

“Maintaining a healthy weight lowers your risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and some cancers,” says Brenton Hart, Chief Pharmacist at TerryWhite Chemmart. “A healthy weight also supports joint health, mobility and energy levels, which helps to improve quality of life.”

WEIGHT & HEALTH

When people talk about losing weight they often mean losing excess body fat. We’ve also become more aware that body fat is linked with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and some cancers.

When people want to gain weight, this often refers to building more lean muscle mass. Muscle can help keep our bodies strong and able to function and move well, especially as we age.

“Being overweight means an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. Being underweight has a higher risk of osteoporosis, fatigue and low energy, weakened immune system and fertility issues,” says Brenton.

WHAT IS A HEALTHY WEIGHT?

A healthy weight differs from person to person. The good news is that even slight changes to weight can make a big difference to our health.

“Even small weight changes of five to 10 per cent of body weight can improve blood pressure, blood sugar control and your overall health,” says Brenton.

Calculating your body mass index (BMI) is one way to estimate a healthy adult weight range.

“Health can exist on a spectrum of body sizes,” says Brenton. “Use BMI as a starting point but consider body composition and muscle mass. People with more muscle mass will have a higher BMI but this doesn’t mean they’re overweight. It’s also important to discuss results and targets with a health professional for personalised advice, especially if you have other health conditions.”

HOW TO MANAGE WEIGHT

If you need to gain or lose weight, your GP can provide support and recommend specialists such as dieticians and exercise physiologists.

“Diet plays a big role in weight loss and exercise is essential for overall health and maintaining weight long-term,” says Brenton. “You don’t need to be at the gym every day. At least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week is a good target for adults, which is about 30 minutes a day, five days a week.”

He also recommends reducing stress, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol.

FIND YOUR BMI

Your BMI is calculated by dividing your weight in kilograms by the square of your height in metres. Visit heartfoundation.org.au to calculate your BMI.

Under 18.5 = under-weight

19-24.9 = healthy weight

25-29 = over-weight

30-34.9 = obese class I

35-39.9 = obese class II

40+ = obese class III

MEN: +94cm increased risk

WOMEN: +80cm increased risk

Your waist measurement also provides useful information about your risk of developing some chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and some cancers. The larger your measurement, the more risk.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Tim Siv, Clare, SA.

CARECLINIC CONSULT

Shaking the weight can be made simpler with the right help

Is losing weight as simple as ‘eat less, move more’?

Yes and no. Reducing energy intake and increasing activity levels are important, but long-term weight management is more complex. While you can lose or gain weight relatively quickly, your body’s “baseline” takes longer to adjust, which affects metabolism and hunger hormones. This in turn can make habits harder to break. It’s important to remember healthy bodies come in many shapes and weights. Focusing on overall wellbeing, rather than the number on the scale, is key.

How can I stay on track with my weight-loss goals?

Setting SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-bound) works well for weight loss because it helps turn vague hopes into something clear, realistic and trackable. While statements like, “I want to lose weight,” are valid, SMART goals (e.g. “I want to lose 15kg in 24 weeks by tracking my meals and walking at least 30 minutes five times a week”) can help you stay grounded, celebrate progress and bounce back after setbacks.

How can you as a pharmacist help me manage my weight?

We can help you measure and monitor your key weight-loss metrics, review whether any of your medications may be contributing to weight gain, and offer advice on lifestyle changes or even medical weight loss.

How do I know if medical weight loss is right for me?

Remember prescription weight-loss medications are not suitable for everyone. Our telehealth medical weight-loss consultation offers confidential access to a medical practitioner who can assess your suitability. After a pre-assessment about your health, you’ll talk to a doctor that day and, if suitable, receive a prescription.

For more information go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

