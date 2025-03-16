Harold is stunned when he crosses paths with Agnes, a woman who bears an eerie resemblance to his late wife, Madge. But nothing could prepare him for the truth – Agnes is indeed family.

This week in Neighbours, Agnes (Anne Charleston) returns to Harold’s Cafe. Bumping into Harold (Ian Smith), he invites her to look through a folder of historical documents.

JJ (Riley Bryant), who was the first to recognise Agnes’ resemblance to Madge, sifts through the files with her when they uncover a bombshell – Agnes is related to Madge through her great-grandmother.

Instead of revealing the truth, Agnes chooses to keep it to herself, making JJ promise not to share it, knowing how deeply this information could shake Harold.

JJ helps Agnes look into her ancestry. (Credit: 10)

“Agnes is acutely aware Harold is overwhelmed by her uncanny likeness to his deceased wife Madge,” Anne, 82, tells TV WEEK. “That there is a family connection may be too much to take in right now.”

The revelation leaves Agnes reeling. She never in a million years expected to be connected to Madge, and the news takes time to sink in.

As she processes this life-changing discovery, she forms a bond with Harold, who remains oblivious to the truth.

“Agnes finds a kindred spirit in Harold,” Anne says. “They are easy with each other, enjoy each other’s company and have shared interests – [there’s] definitely potential for something romantic.”

But how long can Agnes keep this secret, and what will happen when Harold learns the truth?

