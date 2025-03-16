Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours spoilers: A startling revelation threatens to rock Harold to his core

The ghost of Madge...
Lucy Croke Profile
neighbours harold

Harold is stunned when he crosses paths with Agnes, a woman who bears an eerie resemblance to his late wife, Madge. But nothing could prepare him  for the truth – Agnes is indeed family.

This week in Neighbours, Agnes (Anne Charleston) returns to Harold’s Cafe. Bumping into Harold (Ian Smith), he invites her to look through a folder of historical documents.

JJ (Riley Bryant), who was the first to recognise Agnes’ resemblance to Madge, sifts through the files with her when they uncover a bombshell – Agnes is related to Madge through her great-grandmother.

Instead of revealing the truth, Agnes chooses to keep it to herself, making JJ promise not to share it, knowing how deeply this information could shake Harold.

JJ and Agnes sit at a table pouring over historical documents with a white board in the background.
JJ helps Agnes look into her ancestry. (Credit: 10)
“Agnes is acutely aware Harold is overwhelmed by her uncanny likeness to his deceased wife Madge,” Anne, 82, tells TV WEEK. “That there is a family connection may be too much to take  in right now.”

The revelation leaves Agnes reeling. She never in a million years expected to be connected to Madge, and the news takes time to sink in.

As she processes this life-changing discovery, she forms a bond with Harold, who remains oblivious to the truth.

“Agnes finds a kindred spirit in Harold,” Anne says. “They are easy with each other, enjoy each other’s company and have shared interests – [there’s] definitely potential for something romantic.”

But how long can Agnes keep this secret, and what will happen when Harold learns the truth?

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

