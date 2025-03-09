Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Neighbours spoilers: Who will survive a catastrophic warehouse fire set with intent to kill?

Up in flames.
Lucy Croke Profile
Nicolette and Sadie are caught up in a warehouse fire with flames surrounding them
Will Nicolette and Sadie make it out of this catastrophic fire alive?
10

To celebrate 40 years of Neighbours, the series delivers a week jam-packed with drama, love and suspense when a warehouse filled with Ramsay Street residents is set ablaze. Who will make it out alive?

Once again, Max’s (Ben Jackson) past comes back to haunt him when a criminal underworld figure, Carter (Linc Hassler), finds his location and plots a revenge attack. Max has been in hiding to protect himself and his loved ones from Carter, and while he recently escaped being captured, Carter and his henchmen are still lurking close by.

Max, Roxy and Byron stand amidst the flames with the warehouse walls in the background
Byron has an impossible choice to make (Credit: 10)

Meanwhile, police officer Andrew (Lloyd Will) thinks the best way to lure Carter out of hiding is with a sting, using Max as bait.

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall) tells Roxy (Zima Anderson) about the sting.

Unbeknown to her, Lachie (Jack Hayes), who is one of Carter’s undercover heavies, is eavesdropping. Innocently, she loops him in to their alternative plot for how the sting will go.

As Roxy and Max plan his next move from a garage by torchlight, they have no idea they have been followed by his enemies.

Just before Lachie and Carter launch into an evil attack, Sadie (Emerald Chan), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) stumble upon the pair.

Roxy Canning lays in a hospital bed with her hand on her head looking like she is about to cry
Roxy is torn over whether all her friends survived (Credit: 10)
They embrace in an emotional reunion, happy to see Max is well and hasn’t been harmed.

However, the moment of joy is cut short when Lachie throws a Molotov cocktail into the garage, trapping them all and setting the garage alight.

“It happens all too fast,” Xavier tells TV WEEK. “The imperative is how do they get out of this alive.”

Difficult decisions have to be made – and fast. As the smoke intensifies and the building around them begins to crumble, Byron has to choose whether to save his sister, Nicolette, or his girlfriend, Sadie.

“It is a split-second decision but one he’ll pay the price for even if there was no right choice to be made,” Xavier adds.

Who will pay the ultimate price for Max’s past?

