If you’re a fan of reality TV, then your world was turned upside down when Molly-Mae Hague confirmed her split from Tommy Fury in August 2024.

Since the news broke, there have been countless rumours and reports about what happened between the Love Island UK couple. But Britain’s sweetheart, Molly-Mae Hague will reveal the truth in an intimate documentary titled, Molly-Mae: Behind it All.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter, Bambi in 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Molly-Mae: Behind it All will allow fans to go past the walls of social media, and see the former reality TV star for who she truly is: a perfectionist, a mother, and business owner.

Never before has there been such a raw glimpse into Molly-Mae life beyond the perfectly curated Instagram feed that has attracted more than eight million followers.

Below we have answered all your burning questions about Molly-Mae, the split, her documentary and where to watch it in Australia.

What is Molly-Mae: Behind it All about?

Viewers will go behind the scenes of Molly-Mae’s life, including the highly publicised break-up with Tommy.

A behind the scenes photo of Molly-Mae: Behind it All. (Credit: Prime Video)

But it will also explore the challenges of motherhood and co-parenting, and her biggest business venture to date with Maebe.

“In this intimate look, we uncover how these experiences have shaped her into the powerhouse entrepreneur she is today. Balancing the demands of motherhood, the weight of her brand’s success, and the high stakes of her latest business launch, this documentary offers an unfiltered glimpse into her strength and ambition,” the description read.

Where to watch Molly-Mae: Behind it All in Australia:

Good news, the first part of the documentary Molly-Mae: Behind it All became available for streaming on Prime Video in Australia from January 17, 2025 at 11am AEDT. With part two yet to come.

Stream Molly-Mae: Behind it All on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

When does Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part Two release?

Part two of Molly Mae’s highly anticipated, Behind it All documentary will air on May 9, 2025, with three episodes.

Watch the Molly-Mae: Behind it All trailer below:

Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy’s Relationship:

Molly-Mae entered the villa as a Bombshell on Love Island UK in 2019, where she met Tommy – in a hot tub to be exact. The couple were runner-ups in the fifth season.

Outside of the villa, they became the picture perfect couple as they moved into their first apartment together, celebrated milestones, supported each other’s careers and ultimately welcomed a daughter together, Bambi on January 23, 2023.

Tommy and Molly-Mae got engaged in July 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

A few months later, Tommy dropped down to one knee and asked for Molly-Mae’s hand in marriage.

“Forever. 23/07/23,” she captioned the black and white engagement video.

“To my perfect fiancé… forever wouldn’t be long enough to call you mine,” he wrote on Instagram.

From the outside, they were an unstoppable power couple, their love ever-growing after five years together. That is until Molly-Mae announced their split on August 14, 2024.

Molly-Mae’s original break-up announcement shared to Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this… After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way,” she wrote.

Months after Molly-Mae’s confirmation, the rumours and theories regarding why the Love Island couple could have split haven’t ceased – many pointing blame on Tommy.

So, what is the real reason for Molly-Mae and Tommy’s split?

Speaking to Men’s Health on January 15, 2025, Tommy revealed the truth.

“I’ve received so much hate for it,” he began. “Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing… you just think that it’s going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That’s the cycle of it.”

