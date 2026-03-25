EXCLUSIVE: Deadloch season two goes bigger and better than ever: “Just turn the volume up”

The cast of hit crime comedy series Deadloch are clearly thrilled to be back – and they’re not trying to play it cool about it.

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“I’m very excited – like in a loser way, like over excited,” Kate Box, who portrays Detective Dulcie Collins, tells Woman’s Day, summing up the mood around season two. After a long gap between filming and release, Madeleine Sami, who plays Detective Eddie Redcliffe, says the return feels a little surreal: “You almost forget about it… and then to come back and celebrate it is really fun.”

For Luke Hemsworth, joining the series as crocodile wrangler Jason Wade was just as energising. “I feel so blessed to be part of this cast. It’s so f***ing good,” he says. “When everyone else is amazing, it makes you have to be.”

Kate Box as Dulcie Collins. (Credit: Prime Video)

That energy translated directly onto the set. While the cast admit the shoot could be tough, with Kate noting “It got really hot”, the atmosphere is exactly what fans might hope for.

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“It really is fun,” Luke says simply, while Madeleine adds that being part of the show feels like “something cool.”

Part of what makes Deadloch stand out is its ability to twist the crime genre into something fresh.

“Every single character is its own little package of subversion,” Madeleine explains. “It’s funny and it’s thrilling at the same time.” That balance was something the cast didn’t take for granted early on.

“You don’t know how the tone’s going to land,” Kate admits – but with season one’s success, there’s a new confidence heading into round two. “You just hit the ground in your thongs and run.”

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Madeleine Sami as Eddie Redcliffe. (Credit: Prime Video)

Season two also brings a wave of new characters and a completely different setting – but it’s been a welcome shake-up. “Pure joy,” says Kate of working with the new cast members. “They rock up completely formed.”

Madeleine agrees, saying, “They absolutely brought it.”

At the heart of it all, though, is the evolving relationship between the show’s central duo, Eddie and Dulcie. “They’ve trauma bonded for life,” Madeleine jokes. Kate adds there’s now “a respect… and an appreciation of each other’s madness.”

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But it wouldn’t be Deadloch without a bit of tension simmering underneath. “They’re yin and yang,” Madeleine says, “but there’s always that possibility they could drift apart again.”

Luke Hemsworth as Jason Wade. (Credit: Prime Video)

As for what to expect this season? Luke sums it up best: “Just turn the volume up.”

With bigger twists, deeper dynamics, and the same edge that made it a hit, Deadloch season two isn’t holding back!

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Stream Deadloch season two on Prime Video now!

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