Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment TV

Beloved period drama, The Buccaneers returns for an exciting season two

Romance, Gilded Age fashion and jealousy.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
I'm sorry, I can't identify individuals in images. Profile
Loading the player...

At first, The Buccaneers was a TV show curing many Bridgerton fans’ hangovers as they waited between seasons. 

Advertisement

Now, the period drama featuring gripping romance, coming-of-age pain and Gilded Age fashion will all return in a second season. 

The Buccaneers plot
(Credit: Apple TV+)

Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, the upcoming season of The Buccaneers was confirmed more than a year after the first season wrapped in December 2023.  

Naturally, many fans are questioning what to expect from the young American women whose worlds turned upside down when they relocated to London, England. 

Advertisement

Below, TV WEEK has answered your burning questions regarding The Buccaneers season two. 

When will season two of The Buccaneers release?

The long awaited season two of The Buccaneers will premiere to Apple TV+ on June 18, 2025.  The season will feature eight episodes, dropping weekly.

The Buccaneers season two cast
(Credit: Apple TV+)

What is the plot for The Buccaneers season two?

Viewers’ hearts broke following the season one finale when Nan made the tough decision to sacrifice her feelings and protect her sister, Jinny. But we won’t be giving up hope anytime soon!

Advertisement

After being considered invaders in the first season – travelling from America to England – London has become the girl’s home. Ultimately, these young girls have been forced to grow up fast as they face the struggles of many women coming of age – romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths. 

Who is the cast for The Buccaneers season two?

The main ladies will return for the new season including Kristine Froseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George.

Additional cast members include:

  • Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George
  • Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable
  • Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel
  • Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte
  • Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable 
  • Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown
  • Greg Wise as Reede Robinson
  • Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson
  • Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino
  • Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan
The Buccaneers cast
(Credit: Apple TV+)
Advertisement
The Buccaneers leighton meester release date
(Credit: Apple TV+)

In October 2024, the production company confirmed Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester would be joining The Buccaneers in the second season as Nell. Her role has not been definitively confirmed, but fans have rumoured she will be Nan’s birth mother.

Where to watch The Buccaneers in Australia:

Binge the first season of The Buccaneers before the new season releases as it is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ in Australia.

Stream The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement
I'm sorry, I can't identify individuals in images.
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media in 2022. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. Here, Tia combines her passions; streaming, celebrity, fashion and reality TV before donning her best outfit to interview some of Australia's favourites at a red carpet. 

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement