At first, The Buccaneers was a TV show curing many Bridgerton fans’ hangovers as they waited between seasons.

Advertisement

Now, the period drama featuring gripping romance, coming-of-age pain and Gilded Age fashion will all return in a second season.

(Credit: Apple TV+)

Inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, the upcoming season of The Buccaneers was confirmed more than a year after the first season wrapped in December 2023.

Naturally, many fans are questioning what to expect from the young American women whose worlds turned upside down when they relocated to London, England.

Advertisement

Below, TV WEEK has answered your burning questions regarding The Buccaneers season two.

When will season two of The Buccaneers release?

The long awaited season two of The Buccaneers will premiere to Apple TV+ on June 18, 2025. The season will feature eight episodes, dropping weekly.

(Credit: Apple TV+)

What is the plot for The Buccaneers season two?

Viewers’ hearts broke following the season one finale when Nan made the tough decision to sacrifice her feelings and protect her sister, Jinny. But we won’t be giving up hope anytime soon!

Advertisement

After being considered invaders in the first season – travelling from America to England – London has become the girl’s home. Ultimately, these young girls have been forced to grow up fast as they face the struggles of many women coming of age – romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths.

Who is the cast for The Buccaneers season two?

The main ladies will return for the new season including Kristine Froseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George.

Additional cast members include:

Christina Hendricks as Mrs. St. George

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel

Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

Greg Wise as Reede Robinson

Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson

Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino

Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan

(Credit: Apple TV+)

Advertisement

(Credit: Apple TV+)

In October 2024, the production company confirmed Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester would be joining The Buccaneers in the second season as Nell. Her role has not been definitively confirmed, but fans have rumoured she will be Nan’s birth mother.

Where to watch The Buccaneers in Australia:

Binge the first season of The Buccaneers before the new season releases as it is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+ in Australia.

Stream The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use