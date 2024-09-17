McCafe’s Tina: ‘This season of The Block is the juiciest ever!’

McCafe’s Tina has become a familiar face to The Block fans – and no one is closer to all the action and drama than her!

Tina has been the show’s resident barista for four years now and has all the hottest behind-the-scenes gossip.

Here, she opens up to Woman’s Day, revealing all!

THE INTERVIEW

How long have you been at The Block’s McCafe?

This year is my fourth year working for McCafe on The Block. I’ve been lucky enough to be asked back each year which has always been an easy yes.

Who was your favourite Blockhead to gossip with?

Probably Courtney and Mimi. They would often be at McCafe together. The trades don’t mind a gossip session as well.

Did you get to find out lots of juicy things?

Yes this season particularly, I felt like McCafe was really just a gateway to a lot of information – probably the juiciest season I’ve been on.

Did they all swear you to secrecy?

No, I think McCafe was like a comfort place for all the contestants to come and vent any frustrations or grievances.

Brad and Kylie are keeping fuelled with regular visits to Tina (Credit: Channel Nine)

You were a shoulder to cry on for a lot of them too – are you good at giving advice?

I’d like to think I’m not bad at giving advice, but when you have someone you just met breaking down at the McCafe to you, it can sometimes get a little awkward, but I know McCafe is a place to let their emotions out and the more seasons I’ve done the easier it has become though.

Anyone not very chatty?

Everyone was very chatty. You are giving them coffee for 12 weeks so you are going to be their best friend for the next three months. Jesse and Paige aren’t coffee drinkers so I didn’t see them as often as everyone else.

What is Scotty Cam’s coffee order?

Scotty Cam is a regular cappuccino guy.

Is Mimi the first adult you’ve had who’s ordered just steamed milk?

[Laughs] Yes, I can easily say that Mimi is the first adult to order straight hot almond milk. It would always remind me of an adult human cat.

And which finished house was your fave on The Block?

I would say Houses 2 and 5 overall. They are more my style, but I’m no interior designer, just your humble barista.

What time did a shift at McCafe on The Block start?

I would start at 6.30am and we would open at 7am for serving. I would generally be met with a mad rush at that time. Everyone needs their McCafe fuel to start their day.

Would you be up for doing the show again next year?

A hundred per cent yes. The reason why I’ve come back the last few years is because of The Block production as a whole. It’s a great family they’ve got. Everyone is so kind and friendly, which makes it a fantastic environment to work in.