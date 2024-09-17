‘Espresso yourself’ for less with the best coffee accessories that are actually affordable

For coffee lovers, the perfect brew is more than just a drink – it’s a love language. And fortunately, having the best coffee accessories doesn’t have to break the bank.

Whether you’re an espresso enthusiast, pour-over purist or latte lover (triple shot, extra foam please!), having the right accessories can transform your morning coffee from basic to barista-level.

Wake up to your next tall drink of dark, rich and handsome with the best coffee accessories every coffee aficionado needs in their kitchen below.

THE BEST COFFEE ACCESSORIES TO BUY NOW

01 Bodum Brazil Coffee Maker from $17.97 at Myer The Bodum Brazil coffee maker lives up to its motto beautifully – “Good design doesn’t have to be expensive”. Everyone has a chance to brew an excellent cup of coffee in a green way, with this coffee maker, which only uses water and ground coffee. It’s all about less waste and more taste with this pick. Also available at: $27.97 from David Jones

02 Sunbeam MultiGrinder II Coffee Grinder from $39 at The Good Guys The MultiGrinder II is designed to help you grind coffee beans, herbs and spices effortlessly with the touch of a button – and in seconds. Its transparent lid allows you to watch the contents as they are ground to check the fineness of the grind. And the brushed metal finish is so pretty, you’ll actually want it on your kitchen bench. Also available at: $49.95 from Myer

03 Milk Frother from $19 at Adore Beauty This handheld milk frother is a must-have for anyone who loves lattes, cappuccinos or flat whites. Small but mighty, this little handhold lets you create café-quality frothed milk (plant- or animal-based) at home. Plus, it’s really fun to use! SHOP NOW

04 Delonghi Coffee Tamper from $19.96 at Myer If you’re serious about your espresso game, then a quality tamper is a must. Fortunately, quality doesn’t have to equate with budget-busting thanks to this tamper from Delonghi. With just the right weight so it doesn’t compress the coffee, this tamper gently ‘tamps’ to ensure a smooth consistency. Also available at: $19.96 from Amazon Au SHOP NOW

05 French Press from $59.95 at Frank Green This French Press is as cute as it is nifty. Coming in blush, mint gelato (above), cloud and midnight colourways, this Frank Green number is both a French Press and reusable cup in one! That means, you can make your plunger coffee directly in the cup, using its integrated steel mesh plunger, which has been cleverly designed to catch every bit of grind and sediment in sight. Plus, its signature ceramic lining means your coffee will taste just the way coffee should taste – no metallic flavours here. And for just under $10 more, you can have it customised with a monogram of your choosing! Also available at: $59.95 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

06 Double Tempered Wall with Handle Glasses from $29.99 at The Iconic These Mestige Double Wall Glasses are an essential staple for your bar or kitchen. Not only are they stylish but they functional. You can use them with a hot or cold drink. They’re dishwasher safe. And the set comes with 2 glasses, so you can share your morning ritual with your significant other. Similar styles available at: $10 from Target

07 Maxwell & Williams Double Wall Insulated Tumbler from $12.48 (50% off today only!) at Myer Take your brew on the go with this cute tumbler that is bright, bold and bursting with colour. Designed in collaboration with artist Rach Jackson, it features an original hand-painted design of flowering cacti in the artist’s rich, layered style. Made from double-walled material, it’s perfect for keeping both hot and cold drinks at the perfect drinking temperature for longer. This and similar styles also available at: $12.48 from Amazon Au

