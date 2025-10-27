Han and Can announce big career changes after Can loses her job because of The Block 

One of the most emotional moments in The Block 2025’s finale came during a car ride between Han and Can, when viewers learned that Can had lost her job as a marketing analyst because of her time on the show.
“It doesn’t matter how hard I try or we try – we always lose,” Can, 31, says through tears to her partner Han.
“I’m sick of trying – it’s taken so much from us.”
“I know you’re feeling that a lot more than I am because you’ve lost your job,” Han, geologist 29, responds. “And mine’s up in the air.”
“And I’m losing my grandad, I’ve lost a lot of time – the only way I’d go ‘It was worth it’ was if it helps set us up,” Can explains.
The shocking revelation that the pair had given up so much to be part of the series – including losing one job and jeopardising the other – was made even more devastating when their property passed in at auction. With no registered bidders and a controversial design style that divided fans, the result didn’t come as a total surprise – but it still hurt.
Yet in true Han and Can fashion, the Perth-based couple refuse to stay down for long, revealing some exciting new career moves now that The Block is behind them.
“I may be going into real estate,” Can reveals to TV WEEK. “I’ve had a few conversations with Marty Fox who’s incredible. I’d love to auction one of the houses off next year and learn from this experience and take it on.”
And Han, known for being one of the hardest workers on site, already has her sights set on a new challenge.
“I want to be Foreman Han,” Han says. “We can be Foreman Han and Foreman Dan – so I can tell him what to do.”