EXCLUSIVE: Scott Cam on the spicy new rule changes for The Block 2025

The Block is back for its 21st season with the series implementing a raft of new changes, and host Scott Cam has a lot to say about them.

So what are the changes and how will this affect the dynamic of the show and ultimately the Blockheads? Find out below!

Scott Cam spills the tea on the new rule changes hitting 21st season of The Block.

No more overnighters!

One of the most shocking changes to The Block is that there will be no more overnighters. For anyone who’s watched the series, they know the teams are often up at the eleventh hour in order to get their rooms complete, racing to the very last second before Scotty calls the infamous saying – ‘Tools down’! But this year, that all changes. As all the properties are new builds, it is classed as an official worksite, so they can only be on it for certain time periods.

“Past contestants might think [the change] is a bit soft,” Scott, 62, tells TV WEEK. “But 2025 is all about health and safety and mental health which is great, so we decided to shut the site so you could regroup and plan off site. They’re still exhausted, and there’s still time pressure and budget pressures. They’re all cranky and under enormous pressure all the way through.”

Scotty believes the change made them more productive competitors.

“It means they only had a limited time to do the work,” he adds. “Therefore they really had to knuckle down and get going as their time was reduced. They are under enormous time pressure to finish and at times… they didn’t,” the father of three teases.

Mat and Robby are well rested and ready to win.

No more camping!

Another twist is none of the teams are expected to camp out in the icy cold temperatures known to Daylesford, Victoria where The Block is set, instead holed up in luxury Titanium camper vans on site. This not only meant the teams dodged all-nighters but they dodged sleeping on the floor – but that doesn’t mean the setup wasn’t without its downsides.

“It created a bit of comradery, they spent the night around the camp fire and they had a caravan village which were like luxury hotel rooms on wheels,” Scott explains. “But it also gave us some great storylines because they had some blues around the camp fire as well.”

The new Titanium caravans are a hit with the Blockheads.

All the houses have the exact same floorplan!

This year all the houses designed by resident architect Julian Brenchley are the exact same in size and layout. Aside from different facades and two of the houses having flat rooves as opposoed to pitched, the floorplans are identical – down to the millimetre. This means that it is down to creativity, styling and the quality of the build for each team to ‘wow’ the judges. Whether this will be a hindrance or a blessing for the Blockheads?

“I’ll tell you why it’s a hindrance – it creates a whole bunch of new challenges,” Scott explains. “There’s no changes so, therefore, the challenge is to create the wow factor for the judges because they’re looking at exactly the same room. You’ve got to lift your A-game in your design and the execution of your construction. Sometimes they get it so wrong its laughable.”

All the houses are all the same – down to the millimetre.

Less drama?

Fake news! Rumours have been circulating online that this season will be less dramatic than past series, but according to Scott, that’s not necessarily true.

“There’s plenty of drama,” Scott says with a laugh. “But what we regrouped on was last year we had too much drama – nasty drama. There’s still plenty of tears and plenty of kick offs, it’s just different.”

Scott assures us there is a still a healthy dose of drama to look forward to this season.

