The Block’s Alicia reveals she’s still getting hate after the show’s final episode

When The Block 2025’s Alicia and Sonny attended a charity gala recently to raise money for prostate cancer – a cause close to their heart – what should have been a beautiful day quickly turned when a woman asked for a photo with the former Blockheads.

Advertisement

“Both my uncles have prostate cancer,” Alicia, 42, tells TV WEEK. “We were there for a good cause, and then this lady asked me for a photo. Before the photo, she told me, ‘My husband hates you.’ So I took a photo with her and stuck my middle finger up. I said, ‘There you go, you can send that to your husband.’

“Everybody I’ve met aside from her has been absolutely amazing though – so kind, funny, lovely. I’ve been lucky, I thought I’d be dead in the water by now.”

The negative experience which left Alicia welling up and excusing herself from the room hasn’t knocked her sunny disposition, as she reveals she is feeling stronger now that the show has finished airing. The married couple are also extremely grateful for the prize money of $120,000 they won at the recent controversial Block auction that saw two houses pass in.

Advertisement

“I’m feeling so much better now,” she says. “Sonny and I are super lucky. We walked away with money, my mum got a brand-new car, we feel so fortunate to have sold. A bad day on The Block was a pretty good one for Sonny and I.”

Alicia and Sonny came second on The Block 2025. (Image: Nine)

That strength she has pulled on to overcome her “villain edit” on the series has clearly been an inspiration to her son, Boston, 11, who has also pulled himself out of a dark place and come out the other side stronger than ever.

“He had a really rough year at school last year, he got bullied,” Alicia reveals. “But he just got house captain! Sonny and I have been absent for three months of the year so for him to achieve that, we are just so proud, he’s thriving.”

Advertisement

But unfortunately as things have been looking up for the Gold Coast mum of three, things have gotten gloomier for their dear friends and former castmates, Han and Can.

“They both went home to be made redundant in their work, and I know Candice was in the process of losing her grandfather,” she says. “We’ve got a little granny flat under our house and we told them to come and live with us. We miss them so much and the kids absolutely adore the girls.”

As for their other neighbours? Alicia has been in touch with them all, except their frenemies Britt and Taz.

Advertisement

“I know that for us personally we talk to everybody except for Britt and Taz – the group chat’s very quiet,” she says. “But I think it’s because everyone’s gone back to their normal lives. Everyone’s sort of settling in and finding their feet. Like we had a great time filming, we made all these new awesome friendships, but we were also ready to close that chapter and walk away after our house had sold.”

So what’s the next chapter in Sonny and Alicia’s book? Aside from living it up at the races with Alicia’s new gal pals from The Golden Bachelor, who she said are all “absolutely beautiful”, it will be letting fans see a softer side to her as they renovate their home and prepare it for sale.

“We are going to document renovating our home,” Alicia says. “We’ll be posting our renovations to our Instagram page, it will be a nice opportunity for people to see who we really are.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.