The Block’s Alicia reveals she’s still getting hate after the show’s final episode

"I thought I'd be dead in the water"
When The Block 2025’s Alicia and Sonny attended a charity gala recently to raise money for prostate cancer – a cause close to their heart – what should have been a beautiful day quickly turned when a woman asked for a photo with the former Blockheads.

“Both my uncles have prostate cancer,” Alicia, 42, tells TV WEEK. “We were there for a good cause, and then this lady asked me for a photo. Before the photo, she told me, ‘My husband hates you.’ So I took a photo with her and stuck my middle finger up. I said, ‘There you go, you can send that to your husband.’

“Everybody I’ve met aside from her has been absolutely amazing though – so kind, funny, lovely. I’ve been lucky, I thought I’d be dead in the water by now.”

The negative experience which left Alicia welling up and excusing herself from the room hasn’t knocked her sunny disposition, as she reveals she is feeling stronger now that the show has finished airing. The married couple are also extremely grateful for the prize money of $120,000 they won at the recent controversial Block auction that saw two houses pass in.

“I’m feeling so much better now,” she says. “Sonny and I are super lucky. We walked away with money, my mum got a brand-new car, we feel so fortunate to have sold. A bad day on The Block was a pretty good one for Sonny and I.”

Alicia and Sonny came second on The Block 2025. (Image: Nine)

That strength she has pulled on to overcome her “villain edit” on the series has clearly been an inspiration to her son, Boston, 11, who has also pulled himself out of a dark place and come out the other side stronger than ever.

“He had a really rough year at school last year, he got bullied,” Alicia reveals. “But he just got house captain! Sonny and I have been absent for three months of the year so for him to achieve that, we are just so proud, he’s thriving.”

But unfortunately as things have been looking up for the Gold Coast mum of three, things have gotten gloomier for their dear friends and former castmates, Han and Can.

“They both went home to be made redundant in their work, and I know Candice was in the process of losing her grandfather,” she says. “We’ve got a little granny flat under our house and we told them to come and live with us. We miss them so much and the kids absolutely adore the girls.”

As for their other neighbours? Alicia has been in touch with them all, except their frenemies Britt and Taz.

“I know that for us personally we talk to everybody except for Britt and Taz – the group chat’s very quiet,” she says. “But I think it’s because everyone’s gone back to their normal lives. Everyone’s sort of settling in and finding their feet. Like we had a great time filming, we made all these new awesome friendships, but we were also ready to close that chapter and walk away after our house had sold.”

So what’s the next chapter in Sonny and Alicia’s book? Aside from living it up at the races with Alicia’s new gal pals from The Golden Bachelor, who she said are all “absolutely beautiful”, it will be letting fans see a softer side to her as they renovate their home and prepare it for sale.

“We are going to document renovating our home,” Alicia says. “We’ll be posting our renovations to our Instagram page, it will be a nice opportunity for people to see who we really are.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

