Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks take to the screen as estranged sisters in the highly anticipated thriller series, The Better Sister.

Murder-mystery and family drama entwine to create perfect chaos that will undeniably have viewers at the edge of their seats.

(Credit: Prime Video)

Based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Alafair Burke, The Better Sister trailer released in May and viewers have been left with many questions about the new limited series.

TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding The Better Sister below.

When does The Better Sister release?

Good news curious fans, the premiere date isn’t far away! The Better Sister will release on Prime Video in Australia on May 29, 2025.

What is the plot for The Better Sister?

In the eight-episode thriller, viewers will experience the traumatic events that drove the two sisters, Chloe and Nicky, apart. But most importantly, how it will also bring them back together.

Nicky and Chloe are two sides of the same coin. Chloe is a high-profile executive with a picture-perfect life with her lawyer husband, Adam and teenage son, Ethan.

Meanwhile, Nicky struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. To further complicate the story, Nicky is Adam’s ex partner and Ethan’s biological mother…

(Credit: Prime Video)

The estranged sisters unite following Adam’s brutal murder, but it is the prime suspect that threatens to destroy the family.

Viewers will watch this complicated family history untangle in The Better Sister as the truth is revealed.

Who is the cast for The Better Sister?

Taking on the lead roles are Jessica Biel as Chloe Taylor and Elizabeth Banks as Nicky Macintosh. Joining the complicated on-screen family is Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh and Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh.

Additional cast members for The Better Sister include Kim Dickens as Detective Navy Guidry, Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders, Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

(Credit: Amazon)

Where to purchase The Better Sister novel:

If your a book-lover interested in buying the 2019 novel, The Better Sister novel by Alafair Burke, it is available in paperback, hardcover, audiobook, and kindle on Amazon.

