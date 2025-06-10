It’s rare these days to find a program that has a romance where you’ll kick your feet with joy, but Maxton Hall was a welcomed surprise.

In the first season, we followed the enemies to lovers plot set in high school. The love story between James Beaufort and Ruby Bell will continue in the second and third season.

Prime Video teases betrayal in the second season of Maxton Hall. (Credits: Prime Video)

The series is a German original before being dubbed for English viewers. But don’t let this stop you! Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is a must watch for any romance reader.

Speaking of reading, if you’re a ‘read the book before watching the series’ kind of person, the TV series is adapted from the trilogy Save Me, Save You, and Save Us written by Mona Kasten.

Ahead of the second season of Maxton Hall, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions. Continue scrolling to read.

When does Maxton Hall season two release?

Season two of Maxton Hall will premiere on November 7, 2025, on Prime Video in Australia.

Upon the first season’s release in May 2024, a second season was immediately confirmed. Filming took place shortly after in June 2024.

Watch the teaser trailer for Maxton Hall season two below:

What is the plot of Maxton Hall season two?

If we’ve learnt anything from romance series, it’s that happily ever after doesn’t always last – especially if it’s within the first season!

The creators have to keep viewers on their toes somehow…

Season one followed Mona Kasten’s first novel, Save Me. Therefore, we can safely assume the upcoming season will follow Save You.

Viewers should expect betrayal and serious groveling in season two.

Ruby and James were the perfect enemies to lovers in season one. (Credits: Prime Video)

A season two plot description from Prime Video revealed Ruby will be “devastated” after being deeply hurt by James. But how does James hurt her?

“A stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality,” the synopsis read.

“She can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back,” it concludes.

The book description reveals something similar: “Ruby Bell thought that what she had with James Beaufort was something special. But after his betrayal, she’s never felt this much pain. Ruby just wants her old life back, before Maxton Hall, before James.”

Season one of Maxton Hall was an international success. (Credits: Prime Video)

Who is the cast of Maxton Hall season two?

Returning as the boarding school lovebirds are Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell and Damian Hardung as James Beaufort.

Below, TV WEEK has listed all the cast members for Maxton Hall’s season two.

Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington

Andrea Guo as Lin Wang

Runa Greiner as Ember Bell

Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton

Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort

Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega

Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav ‘Kesh’ Patel

Fedja Van Huêt as Mortimer Beautfort

Will there be a third season of Maxton Hall?

We’ll give fans the good news first – Prime Video has confirmed a third season of Maxton Hall. The bad news is that season three might be the final instalment in the boarding-school romance series.

A video announcement shared shortly after the season two teaser trailer confirmed the cast had received scripts for the third season. But something Damian said nabbed our attention.

Damien is one of the cast members to confirm Maxton Hall season three. (Credits: Instagram)

“One last time back to school,” Damian said.

While the idea of bidding farewell to Maxton Hall is upsetting, it shouldn’t be a surprise given the third season will most likely follow the plot of the final book.

