Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan discuss the “relatable” hijinks of The Family Plan 2

Just when they thought it was safe to attempt another family holiday, the Morgans discover that Dan’s past as an assassin still isn’t quite done with him.

In the action-packed sequel The Family Plan 2, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan are back as married couple Dan and Jessica Morgan, who have now settled into suburban life with their three kids after it was revealed Dan had a secret double life as a hitman.

He now runs a high-tech security firm, while Jessica is considering an offer for her dream job.

When their daughter Nina (Zoe Colletti), who has been studying in London, decides she will stay there for the holidays, Dan comes up with a plan – he will combine a family Christmas trip with meeting a mysterious new British client.

But it all quickly goes off the rails when Dan realises the London banker, played by Games of Thrones’ Kit Harington, isn’t who he appears to be.

“Dan wants to celebrate Christmas in traditional Morgan style, which means the entire family has to be together,” Mark tells TV WEEK.

The Family Plan 2 heads abroad for more adventure. (Credit: Apple TV)

“This job will allow that to happen and fund a free family vacation at the same time. And then things obviously go awry from there.”

While the stretched parents struggled to find time for a date night in the first film, Michelle describes The Family Plan 2 as “the perfect family date night”.

“Families all over the world will love this film because it is so relatable,” she tells us. “Even though we’re in very heightened situations in beautiful places, specifically in London and Paris, families can all sit down and see themselves. I feel this genre is a bit of a lost art.”

Dan’s secret life catches up to him. (Credit: Apple TV)

Mark agrees that families will connect with the story, right down to the chaos, admitting that his own vacations never go according to plan.

“Every time we go on some sort of family holiday, something happens. I wouldn’t say disaster, but there’s always a bit of turmoil,” he says.

“Whatever we’ve planned, the kids have their own ideas about what they want to do. But that’s how family is.”

Michelle Monaghan and Mark Wahlberg attend “The Family Plan 2” World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair. (Credit: Getty)

It really is a family affair this time around, as Dan discovers a secret about his father that turns his life completely upside down.

“Dan kind of flowed effortlessly through the first movie, pretty much unscathed the entire time. Now he is vulnerable and relies on his family – the kids and Jessica – to really step up and help him,” Mark says.

Expect plenty of action, mayhem and laughs as the Morgans crash their way through some of Europe’s most iconic locations in this much-anticipated adventure.

The Family Plan 2 is available to watch on Apple TV.

