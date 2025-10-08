Why Neighbours fans lined the streets to claim a piece of the iconic show’s history 

Picture this. You’re out for a day of op shopping. You’ve curated a mental wish list of what you’re looking for and you’re feeling good about your chances of coming home with some good finds.

Advertisement

Then, you spot a licence in the knick-knacks and notice the address listed is Ramsay Street. As in * the * Ramsay street, of Neighbours fame.

Slowly, you realise you’re searching through piece upon piece of Neighbours goodies from the set of the show.

That’s what happened to Rebecca Brewin when she visited Forest Hill’s This N That Community Op Shop in Victoria.

Rebecca, who posts on TikTok and Instagram as Bec Brewin Thrift shared the story on her pages recently to over 200,000 Neighbours fans.

Advertisement

She went to visit her friend Michelle who runs the store and was losing her mind at all the memoribilia she found.

Items found in the store include Stuart Parker’s driver’s license, David Bishops’ Medicare Card, a Lassiters spa keyring, scripts, receipts and even Erinsborough High backpacks.

Rebecca Brewin found scores of Neighbours props in her local op shop. (Credit: Rebecca Brewin)

Advertisement

The op shop was even treated to Doctor Karl’s iconic brief case, Toadie’s work bag and some medical records.

Dr Karl’s iconic brief case was one of the item’s found! (Credit: Rebecca Brewin, Network 10)

Plus, homewares and set dressings from the show’s homes and various hospitality venues showed up too.

Even one of Toadie’s bags was in the loot donated! (Credit: Rebecca Brewin, Network Ten)

Advertisement

Bec shared that the store would be receiving more items, too. But, not long after she posted the video the op shop was inundated!

“She had a line out the door and people contacting her from overseas at all hours of the night!” Brewin told 10 News.

Even stars of the show have reached out, with Dan McPherson requesting they keep an eye out for Joel’s crutches.

Dan McPherson was spotted in the comments on the post, asking for fans to keep an eye out for his character Joel’s crutches. (Credit: Freemantle Media)

Advertisement

“I was expecting some interest in the video, but I’m blow away by the response and I think it’s a real testament to the show that people are mega fans and they’ve held onto the show for decades in some cases” Bec added when chatting with 10 News.

The op shop is roughly a 10 minute drive from the set of the beloved show’s street scape and in the same suburb as where the rest of the scenes were filmed.

Bec posted to her Instagram that the store has been inundated and needs some time to price and process the items. She requested anyone interested should contact thisnthat@lca.org.au to be kept in the loop.

After Neighbours was axed for the second time this year, the props and sets that go into making the show have been donated to op shops around Melbourne. Some costumes were spotted at Sacred Heart Mission in Fitzroy.

Advertisement

Michelle, of This N That Community Op Shop, confessed to actually being more of a Home and Away fan when speaking with the ABC.

If you’re in Melbourne this weekend, why not head out and see what you can score?

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.