Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

My Reno Rules: Julia explains the fierce drive behind House 1’s growing tensions

"We do it for our kids."
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Julia and her husband on site of My Reno Rules in their house mid renovations.
Julia and Nathan are pushing hard for their children.
CH7

Julia knows viewers might have strong opinions about her competitive streak on My Reno Rules – but she says there is a very personal reason behind it.

“I think parents will understand the competitive edge we have because they know that we’re doing this for our kids,” Julia, 34, tells TV WEEK. “Our kids were the main reason for us going on this show, putting ourselves out there and competing so hard. We’re doing this to try to buy back more time with them – so that we can be present for them and with them.”

With the prize money now at one million dollars, and three children she hopes to build a brighter future for, it’s no surprise Julia’s emotions are running high. But, for those sharing House 1, that intensity can be hard to live with.

This week, tensions flare between Julia and Nathan and the other House One team, Emma and Michelle, over room allocation.

While Julia and Nathan appear to concede, that comes with one important condition – they want first pick of one of the most valuable spaces the following week: the kitchen.

“We were just going around in circles and wasting our time,” Julia recalls. “We just needed to come to some sort of agreement and we said, ‘We’re happy to take the less preferable zone this week if we get the more preferable zone next week.’”

Emma and Michelle and Julia and Nathan in hi-vis in a heated exchange on site of My Reno Rules.
As exhaustion sets in, the House 1 teams turn on each other. (Credit: CH7)

Later, when a bar that the Victorian-based couple had planned appears in Emma and Michelle’s zone – along with a similar paint choice – it looks on-screen as if the mother–daughter team might be taking inspiration a little too literally. But Julia insists it wasn’t that simple.

“I don’t think there was any copying,” she reveals. “We were all working with the same suppliers, the same inspirations, under the same time pressure. You’re all working to the same stock availability. Naturally you’re going to have a lot of overlap when it comes to similar inspirations and designs.”

With pressure mounting and patience wearing thin, the battle for House 1 is only just heating up.

My Reno Rules airs on Tuesday’s at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement