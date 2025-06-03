John Demetrios first stunned audiences last year when he was crowned the Dessert Master, and now he’s stepping into the kitchen as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia.

The pastry chef from Melbourne, who is best known for his intricate fine-dining desserts, challenged the MasterChef contestants to recreate one of his jaw-dropping desserts as part of a challenge.

Ahead of his appearance on MasterChef, John sat down for a Q&A with Woman’s Day to discuss what it’s like being a guest judge on Dessert Masters‘ sister show.

What’s it like being on MasterChef as a guest judge after taking out the Dessert Masters title last year? Does it feel surreal?

It definitely seems surreal being on the other side.

But let’s be honest, it is a whole lot more comfortable on this side, so I’m savouring every minute of it!

How did you come up with your challenge?

The contestants in my challenge were incredibly talented, and I was blown away by their composure and determination.

Despite the dish’s pressure points, there were two frontrunners who definitely showed they were back to win!

What’s your advice to people competing on the show?

Run your own race.

Commit to the idea and believe in yourself.

John is in the process of launching his own bakery in Melbourne. (Image: Instagram)

Catching up on the last year, how did winning Dessert Masters change your life?

Winning Dessert Masters has opened a lot of doors and put me in touch with many of my culinary heroes.

The benefits are not just in my career, I feel it has given me extra confidence in my day to day life.

You’re set to open up a bakery in Melbourne soon, how’s it going prepping for launch?

We have just found the most perfect venue in Malvern on Glenferrie Road!

I have been working on the menu in the background and have some real treats I cannot wait to share.

What can customers expect from the bakery?

We want to make Butter Days Bakery a community focused place with great coffee, delicious lunches and breathtaking pastries.

Are you still in touch with anyone from Dessert Masters? Will Melissa be paying you a visit?

I have actually stayed in touch with all the contestants which is amazing!

I was bugging Donato in Sydney just the other week.

I know Mel has a weak spot for sweets, so I will definitely be trying to lure her in.

John made this dessert called ‘Alter Ego’ on Dessert Masters. (Image: Instagram)

What’s your favourite dessert to eat?

Simple pleasures – New York-style baked cheesecake.

What’s one thing viewers might be surprised to learn about the behind the scenes of MasterChef?

Despite being a massive operation, it genuinely feels like a close-knit family.

The welcoming and friendly atmosphere really helps take the edge off the pressure.

What’s inspiring you in the kitchen at the moment?

I have been really focusing on translating restaurant-quality desserts into bakery form.

I’ve opened up a can of worms that has been way more exciting and inspiring than I ever expected!

