MasterChef’s Rhiannon Anderson reveals her health battle

While filming MasterChef Australia in 2023, Rhiannon made the shocking discovery she had a huge fibroid on her stomach – it was so big it felt, “sort of as if I was pregnant, but there wasn’t a baby”, says the mum-of-five.

But busy with work, Rhiannon put off treatment until last July when she decided to undergo major surgery to remove it and also had a hysterectomy.

“It got to the point where the lump was really impacting my day-to-day life,” says Rhiannon, 48, who is now urging other women not to ignore signs they’re unwell because they’re “too busy”.

“My surgeon said she knew it was going to be big, but once they went in, they were quite shocked,” she says of the melon-sized non-cancerous tumour.

While initially told it would take six weeks to recover from the surgery, Rhiannon is still recovering.

“I’m about 10 months post-surgery now and I’m still quite swollen,” she says.

Now an ovarian cancer ambassador, she adds, “It’s so important for women to go and get your checks.”

Rhiannon tuned in to MasterChef while she was recovering. (Credit: Supplied)

FEELS LIKE COMING HOME

Now competing in the current season, Rhiannon says it’s nice being back in the MasterChef kitchen.

“There’s only been one season since I was last on, so being back, you feel like you’re coming home,” she shares.

“I feel like anyone could win this year, like the whole line up is incredible. Everyone is so unbelievably talented, so I really can’t pick who’s going to win!”

On the current season Back To Win, Rhiannon has been reunited with her season 15 alum, Declan Cleary, 27, and she says he’s become one of her closest buddies both on-and-off screen.

“Declan and I spend a lot of time travelling together, and we talk every week,” she tells. “To have him there is a real comfort because we’ve formed such a strong bond in the last couple of years… he’ll be one of my good mates for life.”

“He’s my kids age but he’s always helped me, and I’ve always done the same for him. He keeps things light and bright, and it’s a dream to have his support in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Rhiannon’s hoping she’s got the right ingredients to become a MasterChef! (Credit: Instagram)

NEW ADVENTURE

As the competition heats up, Rhiannon is hoping she’s got what it takes to be crowned Australia’s best home chef, after placing second in 2023.

“I’m going to give it a red-hot crack, that’s for sure,” Rhiannon exclaims.

But once the competition is over, Rhiannon and her husband Dean, will embark on an adventure around Australia in their campervan.

Together, they will be starting a YouTube channel that will not only document their travels, but will also showcase farmers from across the country.

“We’re going to feature local farmers markets, do live cooking demonstrations and just get the stories of local fresh produce,” Rhiannon says. “I’m 100 per cent about promoting the small guys, so this trip is a dream I’m actually going to make happen this year!”

