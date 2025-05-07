Meet the mums of MasterChef!

With Mothers Day just around the corner, Woman’s Day sat down with some of Australia’s favourite chefs appearing in season 17 of MasterChef Australia, including Rhiannon Anderson, Alana Lowes and Steph de Sousa, to see what motherhood means to them.

Rhiannon with her late mum, Sue, and daughter Monique. (Credit: Instagram)

RHIANNON ANDERSON: “TUNA MORNAY WAS MUM’S FAVOURITE”

This Mother’s Day, Rhiannon will be remembering her late mum Sue, who sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2021.

The inspiration behind her love of food, Rhiannon, now 48, was 11 when her mum became a chef and taught her everything she knows, pushing her to go on MasterChef.

“Mum sadly lost her battle with ovarian cancer before she could see that dream happen, but I know she’ll be in the kitchen with me every step of the way,” says the mum of five.

“My mum’s favourite dish would be a roast lamb with duck fat potatoes, broccoli, gravy and cauliflower in white cheese sauce… Mum taught me so many things about cooking, the last dinner I ever made her was a requested tuna mornay.”

With her own daughter Monique and four step-kids, Rhiannon says she always dreamed of becoming a mum.

“It completely changed my perspective on life. The love you have for them is like no other. One thing we always did was sit down at the table every night and talk about our day. I have always cooked so many different cuisines to make the kids culturally aware through food.”

The kids’ joy in little things keeps Alana and hubby Rob happy. (Credit: Supplied)

ALANA LOWES: “IVF WAS TOUGH BUT MY KIDS ARE EVERYTHING”

Queenslander Alana is hoping for hot, homemade crumpets in bed this Mother’s Day and her husband Rob and kids Walter and Florence will be doing the cooking!

“Fresh homemade crumpets dripping with butter and honey is a firm family favourite!,” says the mum of two, 45.

“Honestly, though, I dream of a perfectly simple snuggle and a coffee!”

Becoming a mum wasn’t straightforward for Alana.

“My journey to motherhood wasn’t easy at all, but it’s my story and I love it! It took us five years to have Florence (now seven) via IVF. After years of doctors, needles, ectopic pregnancies, fallopian tubes removed, miscarriage, she finally arrived with a mop of dark hair! Walter only took a few months of IVF thankfully,” she says.

Embracing the chaos, “learning to love fiercely” and “always finding room for laughter” are the lessons motherhood has taught her, while sitting down to eat together is also crucial.

“It’s really paid off because they are adventurous eaters and even love a bit of spice. Florence and Walter also love getting involved in the cooking.”

“Florence has been on TV with me cooking up recipes. They have their favourite tasks in the kitchen, Walter is a gun at cracking eggs and Florence loves whisking (and eating) cream!”

Neville’s chilli eggs are a firm favourite with Steph! (Credit: Instagram)

STEPH DE SOUSA: “I LOVE BEING A FOSTER GRAN”

Known for her family-friendly recipes, air-fryer queen Steph is a mum to four kids, a foster grandmother and is soon set to be a blood grandmother, so there’s no doubt she knows a thing or two about motherhood!

“My journey to motherhood has been long! My first baby is about to turn 30 and my baby, Noah, is about to turn 17. So I’ve been a mum for a long time now.”

“Lucky for me I’m a foster grandma and about to be a blood grandma. Both roles I just love.”

“I’m one of the lucky ones who sailed through pregnancy and birth, maybe that’s why I went back four times,” laughs the TV cook who had her first child at age 22, when the family uprooted and moved to Vanuatu for a few years.

“I think the biggest change for me was being a mum made me brave. Before children, I found it difficult to stand up for myself, but once my kids came along, I found this strength inside me to be my kids’ biggest advocate.”

Luckily for Steph, 52, her kids have inherited her love of food and are great cooks.

“Cooking and eating are central in our family. I love that now my children are passing these recipes on to their families,” says Steph, adding that her dream Mother’s Day meal is hubby Neville’s special chilli eggs on sourdough.

