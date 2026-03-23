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Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli welcome baby number two!

“Our girl is here.”
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Congratulations are in order for Married At First Sight golden couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, who have welcomed their second child.

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The couple, who met on season six of the reality dating show, which aired in 2019, announced the safe arrival of their daughter via Instagram on March 23.

“Our girl is here. Sunday Maria Brunelli, two weeks early and completely perfect. We are smitten,” the pair captioned a carousel of gorgeous images of the newborn.

Martha, 37, revealed the name is a sweet nod to her great-grandmother, Kyriakia – a Greek name that translates to “Sunday”.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have welcomed a baby girl
Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are on Cloud 9 after welcoming a baby girl to their brood! (Credit: Instagram)
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Celeb friends of the couple flooded the comments section with their well wishes, with Brittany Hockley writing, “How perfect! Congrats!!”

Renée Bargh wrote, “Aaawww so precious. Congratulations you guys, enjoy the bubble, the sweetest.”

Shaynna Blaze added, “Huge congrats for the safe arrival of your little Sunday. What a joyous addition to your beautiful family xx.”

Martha and Michael, 37, are already parents to son Lucius, who turned three several weeks earlier, on February 27, with the couple throwing a party for their firstborn on March 7.

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Little Sunday joins big brother Lucius
Sunday Maria Brunelli was born two weeks early but healthy as can be. (Credit: Instagram)

A week prior to welcoming baby Sunday, Michael shared his thoughts on becoming a family of four on Instagram, as he pondered how life would change for their son, who they affectionately call “Looch”.

“Three, it’s been our whole world for a while,” he began. “One beautiful boy and two parents. A life that felt full of light. The wakeups, the chaos, the tears, the fulfilment. It’s been all we could have ever dreamed of.

“But now were standing on the edge of change. Soon…we’ll be four. I keep thinking about how much is about to change. Not just the obvious thing like more chaos and less sleep. But the dynamic of our little family shifting, on the deepest possible level.

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Sunday is already adored by big brother Lucius
“We are smitten,” the couple captioned this photo of the newborn with her big brother, Lucius. (Credit: Instagram)

“But it all just keeps coming back to Looch.

“For three years our universe has been Mummy, Daddy and Looch. Every morning, every trip, every bedtime book. All of our attention and all of our love focused on this one little person. But soon he won’t be the only one. A big part of me worries about that.”

The soon-to-be father-of-two went on to share his worries about sharing his time and attention with another child, but also his excitement at his son having a “partner in crime”, a friend to “grow up with, laugh with, fight with, protect, teach and learn from”.

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Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli with son Lucius
After meeting on Married At First Sight in 2018, the couple got engaged in December 2021 and welcomed son Lucius on February 27, 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

One of Married At First Sight’s most beloved couples, Martha and Michael delighted fans when they announced their engagement in December 2021.

“Mrs B,” Martha captioned a photo of the pair cuddled up – a dazzling diamond ring taking pride of place on that finger.

“I didn’t like engagement rings… until I saw this,” she continued, adding that she loved it so much.

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The couple are yet to walk down the aisle for real, announcing their first pregnancy in August 2022.

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Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

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