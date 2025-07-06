Home and Away spoilers: Irene’s shock diagnosis

Desperate for answers about her recent memory loss, Irene makes the brave choice to undergo tests at the hospital this week. And the results will turn her world upside down.

In emotional scenes on Home And Away, Irene (Lynne McGranger) finally consults with Dr Bree (Juliet Godwin), who addresses her concerns. In recent episodes, Irene has struggled to remember appointments and conversations, although she had shrugged off the lapses. But when she almost left baby Archie alone, the thought of what could’ve been shook her to her core.

Irene undergoes tests for her memory lapses. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“She realises that things aren’t right,” Lynne tells TV WEEK. “This is the turning point for her. She tries to get out of babysitting from then on because she’s terrified.”

With John (Shane Withington) by her side, Irene listens as Bree details the test she will perform, including a lumber puncture, adding that there’s no need for her to be alarmed. But Irene can tell that Bree isn’t sure what the results will yield…

“Bree doesn’t want to say it’s one thing or another – she’s in no position to do so yet – but she does strongly recommend the tests,” Lynne explains.

Bree tries to keep Irene and John calm. But what does she know? (Credit: Channel Seven)

In a quiet moment, Irene braces herself for what could be. Meanwhile, John paces the hospital halls worried that his instincts could be right. What are they?

For weeks, John has listened as Irene recalls her mishaps which have involved forgetting the iron was on and appointments she had promised. But what seemed like innocent accidents have turned sinister and he urged his friend to seek medical help. Without wanting to scare her, John suspects there’s something more at play.

Irene is given life-changing news. What is it? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“He suspects she could’ve had a small stroke or something of that nature,” Lynne explains.

After hours, Bree calls Irene and John back in to discuss the results. Most of her tests came back clear, except for one…

In an emotional episode, Irene will be given news that will change her life forever. And for Home And Away fans, it’s not to be missed.

Also This Week…

There’s only one way to go on a drug-fuelled spiral and Remi is facing rock bottom. This week, his controversial relationship with Avalon teeters into dangerous territory when they sleep together! And before he can try to hide it, Remi is busted by his best friends, Sonny and Eden. Has he ruined his future with Bree?

As the friends drag Remi (Adam Rowland) from Avalon’s (Gemma Dart) home, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is disgusted, while Sonny (Ryan Bown) tries to understand Remi’s state of mind.

But the music producer can only blame stress, drugs and recklessness – none of which will help save his relationship with Bree, which despite appearances, he desperately wants.

“He is in a period of his life where he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Adam tells TV WEEK. “He’s not self-sabotaging. He isn’t thinking.”

The next day, Remi tells Bree the truth – he cheated on her and he’s sorry. Will Bree ever be able to forgive him?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday on Channel Seven

