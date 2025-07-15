Nearly two decades after its release, where are our favourite mermaids & humans from H2O: Just Add Water now?

H2O: Just Add Water inspired countless children to ‘play mermaids’ in pools across Australia.

The iconic “naur Cleo” line said repeatedly throughout the children’s television program even became an international trend on social media, with people trying to imitate the Aussie accent.

H2O: Just Add Water follows the everyday lives of three teenage girls who become mermaids after being stranded on a remote island and take a dip in a mystical pool during a full moon.

In an attempt to hide their new mystical powers, the three try to live normal lives – all the while trying to avoid water which never truly works out well.

The program first released in July 2006, starring Phoebe Tonkin, Cariba Heine and Claire Holt as the original three mermaids Cleo, Rikki and Emma respectively.

But it has been almost two decades since H2O: Just Add Water released to our screens, with its final episode releasing in April 2010, meaning our favourite mermaids and humans have grown up!

So, where are the cast of H2O: Just Add Water now? TV WEEK has investigated below.

(Credit: Supplied/ Getty) Phoebe Tonkin Cleo Sertori Oh, sweet, clumsy and sometimes naive Cleo! She was portrayed by Phoebe Tonkin, who became well known in the entertainment industry after portraying Hayley Marshall in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off, The Originals. After H2O, Phoebe starred in Australian shows like Home and Away, and Packed to the Rafters. Phoebe, now 36, has starred in Bloom, Babylon alongside Margot Robbie, and Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe. In 2025, Phoebe married her soulmate Bernard Lagrange in an intimate New York wedding. (Credit: Supplied/ Getty) Claire Holt Emma Gilbert Emma was a straight-A student and a control freak played by Claire Holt. Unfortunately for H20 fans, Emma’s appearance in the show was cut short when Claire left after season two for other acting opportunities. Claire and Phoebe did cross paths again in their career, both working on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Claire portrayed Rebekah Mikaelson. Now, the pair are besties to this day as Claire was a bridesmaid at Phoebe’s wedding! She has also starred in Pretty Little Liars, 47 Meters Down, and Mean Girls 2. Claire, now 37, often shares her hilarious and unfiltered book reviews on social media. Away from the spotlight, Claire married real estate agent Andrew Joblon in 2018. In March 2019, their family expanded with their first born James, and later welcomed Elle and Ford in 2020 and 2023 respectively. (Credit: Supplied/ Getty) Cariba Heine Rikki Chadwick Wild child Rikki was portrayed by Cariba Heine, who has also starred in Blue Water High and Dance Academy – both iconic Australian children TV shows. Since departing the series, Cariba, now 36, has starred in Home and Away,The Secrets She Keeps, and Wellmania. In 2024, she said ‘I do’ to Matt Pong in a scenic Tuscany, Italy wedding and later welcomed her first baby in May 2025. (Credit: Supplied/ Instagram) Angus McLaren Lewis McCartney Ah Lewis, the overly curious human and mermaid side-kick. He was portrayed by Angus McLaren who has starred in Packed to the Rafters, Home and Away, Doctor Doctor, and Bloom alongside Phoebe. Angus even has credits for The Saddle Club, Neighbours and Blue Heelers! His most recent acting role was in Back to the Rafters, reprising his role as Nathan Rafter. Advertisement (Credit: Supplied) Indiana Evans Bella Bella entered H2O in the third season after Claire Holt, who played Emma, exited after season two. Since starring as the mermaid, Indiana Evans has starred in Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, Secrets and Lies, Thor: Love and Thunder and A Remarkable Place to Die. Indiana is currently dating fellow Australian actor Alex Williams, who portrayed Shane Warne in the drama, Warnie.

