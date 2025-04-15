After smashing expectations in the United Kingdom and the US, the beloved comedy series Ghosts is being adapted for Australian audiences.

Bringing the series Down Under in 2025 is Paramount Australia and Network 10, with BBC Studios Production Australia.

The eight-part family show follows lovebirds Kate and Sean battling the inner-city rental market, when they inherit a mansion located in the countryside.

But what this couple don’t know is that the mansion is haunted by all the needy spirits who have died there over the past 200 years.

The couple are trying to bask in domestic country bliss, but they must also face the milestones of a new relationship, revamping the manor into a boutique hotel and dealing with the emotional needs of six ghostly residents – which Kate can now see after a near-death experience.

The spirits include Irish potato famine survivor and mother of 13, Eileen; stoic naval officer Gideon; socialite bride-to-be from the early 1900s, Miranda; 1980s aerobics instructor with terrible taste in men, Lindy; young miner from the gold rush era with a penchant for married women, Joon; and finally the misunderstood 90s biker with a heart of gold, Satan.

(Credit: Paramount+)

Ghosts Australia include Tamala Shelton and Rowan Witt as Kate and Sean respectively, including the spirits, Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier, George Zhao, and Jackson Tozer.

Speaking on the Aussie adaption, Paramount Australia’s SVP Content and Programming, Daniel Monaghan said: “Ghosts has been a smash hit in the UK and U.S. and has also attracted a very loyal fanbase here in Australia. With a stellar cast yet to be announced, we can’t wait to bring to life our very own series with an Aussie twist.”

Adding onto his excitement was Kylie Washington, the General Manager and Creative Director at BBC Studios Productions Australia.

(Credit: BBC)

“Ghosts is one of those brilliant comedies which lends itself perfectly to localisation around the world, and we have our own, unique, Australian characters that reflect our very own history and culture,” she said.

“Our eclectic group of ghosts provides endless entertainment in this share-house comedy series that we hope Australian viewers will fall in love with.”

As of yet, Paramount has not confirmed the official release date for Ghosts Australia, but it will release in late 2025.

