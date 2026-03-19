RHONY’S Countess Luann de Lesseps reflects on the series that changed her life

Countess Luann de Lesseps came to fame on The Real Housewives of New York City as the wife of a count with a passion for etiquette. Since then, she has starred in five – going on six – reality TV shows, launched a hugely successful cabaret career, raised two children, divorced, married again, divorced again, been arrested… and done it all with a global audience watching her every move.

Advertisement

“Housewives has changed my life completely,” Luann, 60, tells TV WEEK. “It was not easy, particularly when the women had fights, and really unpleasant ones. But I got to sing with Natalie Cole on the show. I got to travel with the girls doing cast trips. That was fun.”

The original RHONY wives are back in new series The Golden Life. (Credit: Getty)

This year marks 20 years of the Real Housewives franchise – the pop culture phenomenon that changed reality television as we know it. To celebrate, Bravo, the network that launched the Housewives empire, is releasing The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Roaring 20th later this year.

In the special event series, the Housewives travel through some of the most iconic locations in franchise history – from Orange County, where it all began, to Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami and New York City.

Advertisement

“This OG trip is just fantastic,” Luann teases. “There were tears. There was drama. There’s joy. There are surprises.”

The self-proclaimed ‘showgirl’ wowed Sydney crowds during a recent visit. (Credit: Hayu)

Of course, the series promises everything fans have come to expect from the Housewives universe: glamorous women living lavish lifestyles, wearing designer fashion, dining on exquisite food and glorious cocktails – all while taking part in some of the most explosive arguments in television history.

Some moments are so famous they’ve penetrated the political world.

Advertisement

“Even Michelle Obama knows everything about the Housewives,” Luann says. “She was talking about Teresa [from The Real Housewives of New Jersey] going to jail. That and her table flipping scene were history-making.”

Luann practises yoga and meditation to combat her alcohol addiction. (Credit: Getty)

Reflecting on her time on The Real Housewives of New York City, which she exited in 2021 after the series underwent a total cast refresh, Luann says fans never truly let go of the original Housewives.

Now their wishes have been granted. The OG stars are returning in a brand-new series, The Golden Life, launching on E! later this year.

Advertisement

“The flavour is always there – it’s always been there,” the countess says with a laugh. “You can’t change the taste of coffee. I mean, you can – but it’s not going to be as good!”

Stream all episodes and seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City and Bravo’s Love Hotel on Hayu.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.