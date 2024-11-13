Where to watch Clean Sweep in Australia?

Crime thriller TV series, Clean Sweep is dominating the conversation after its release to Netflix in the UK – but what do we know about the series? Is it actually worth watching? And can we watch it in Australia?

Advertisement

Despite only recently releasing to the streaming giant, the six-part drama series is actually not new at all considering it first aired in Ireland in 2023.

(Credit: RTV)

Clean Sweep quickly shot up the charts, becoming the fifth most popular program in the UK after its Netflix debut.

So, to answer your question on whether the show is worth adding to the watch list, we’ve answered some burning questions below to help you evaluate, including plot, cast and if there will be a second season.

Advertisement

What is the plot?

The Irish series follows the stay-at-home suburban mother Shelley Mohan, played by Charlene McKenna, best recognised for her role in Peaky Blinders.

Shelley is a busy mother of three children, all facing their own difficulties including puberty, a thief with an illicit substance addiction, and cystic fibrosis.

She is a true killer in plain sight. After 20 years of hiding, her past comes back to haunt her in the form of her ex-partner in crime, Charlie.

In her attempts to hide her troubled history, Shelley commits a terrible crime – one she must hide from her detective husband Jason, played by Barry Ward, who is in charge of the investigation.

Advertisement

(Credit: RTV)

Is Clean Sweep worth watching?

If crime thrillers are your cup of tea, then Clean Sweep might just be the perfect watch for you. Fans across the world have gone crazy for the Irish series, taking to social media and review platforms to share their opinion.

“Charlene McKenna delivers another outstanding performance — this time as an ordinary mum with a dark past that comes back to haunt her. Barry Ward is great as her unsuspecting husband,” one fan wrote on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another read: “This series will sweep viewers out of their chairs with twists and thrills. Clean Sweep is filled with grit and mystery that will keep viewers on edge and not knowing who to believe or what’s true.”

Advertisement

“It offers a compelling, elaborate-puzzle murder mystery that will keep you guessing all the way through to the end of its sixth and final episode,” another shared.

Where is Clean Sweep filmed?

Filmed in Ireland, the cast and crew travelled across south Dublin and Wicklow. Meanwhile, its indoor filming locations in houses and hotels took place in Killiney, and various spots in Bray.

(Credit: Instagram)

Where to watch Clean Sweep in Australia?

While the series is available to stream on Netflix in the United Kingdom, our options in Australia are limited.

Advertisement

Clean Sweep is available to watch in Australia on SBS Demand. However, given the sudden hype around the drama series, hopefully a local streaming giant will pick up the program!

Who is the cast?

Portraying the lead character is Charlene McKenna as Shelley Mohan, with Barry Ward portraying her husband and detective, Jason.

Cast as their three children are Rhys Mannion, Katelyn Rose Downey, Aidan McCann. Plus, Trevor Kaneswaren as Matt, Adam Fergus as Charlie, Jeanne Nicole Ni Ainle as Fiona, and Cathy Belton.

Will there be a Clean Sweep season two?

The narrative appeared to tie up neatly in the final episode of Clean Sweep. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the brilliant writers miraculously thought of a season two plot.

Advertisement

That said, there currently has been no word of a Clean Sweep season two.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use