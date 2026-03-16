Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan reunite at the 2026 Oscars in emotional tribute to Rob Reiner

Every year during the Oscars, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars take the stage to honour members of the filmmaking community who have passed away. During the Oscars 2026 ceremony, the tradition continued with an emotional tribute to those the film industry has lost over the past year.

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This year, the industry has said goodbye to a number of beloved actors, directors and creatives, including the late Catherine O’Hara, Diane Keaton, Robert Redford and Val Kilmer.

However, one of the most tragic deaths was that of actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, who died from “multiple sharp force injuries” in their home in December 2025. Their son Nick was arrested and charged with two counts of murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner in 2017. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Netflix)

To honour Rob’s extraordinary contribution to film, his long-time friend and collaborator Billy Crystal took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre. The pair had been friends for more than 50 years and worked together on some of Reiner’s most iconic projects, including When Harry Met Sally, This Is Spinal Tap and The Princess Bride.

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Fighting back emotions, Billy reflected on their decades-long friendship.

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner in 2019. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“I met Mr. Rob Reiner when I was cast as his best friend in an episode of ‘All in the Family’ and it went so well that Rob said, ‘It was fun playing your best friend. Why don’t we keep it going?’ And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” Billy shared.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: Far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier, and far more human… to the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you.

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“And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle.”

Actors and Rob Reiner’s collaborators join Billy Crystal for a tribute. (Image: Oscars Broadcast)

Billy was then joined by a host of actors who had starred in films created by Rob, including Meg Ryan, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Kathy Bates, Kiefer Sutherland, Jerry O’Connell, Demi Moore, Annette Benning, Mandy Patinkin, Fred Savage and Cary Elwes.

You can watch the touching moment below.

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