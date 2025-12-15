Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Legendary Hollywood director and wife dead in suspected murder

A family spokesman confirmed news of the deaths with an emotional statement.
Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner, the man behind When Harry Met Sally and the star of 1970s sitcom All in the Family, has been found dead along with his wife Michele in an apparent murder.

The couple, who had been married since 1989, were found inside their California home on December 14, having suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack, TMZ reported.

A family spokesman confirmed news of the couple’s deaths on Sunday evening local time.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead. (Credit: Getty)

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the spokesman said in a statement to media.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was believed to be 68. They had three children, Jake, Nick and Romy Reiner, while Rob also had an adopted daughter, Tracy, from a previous marriage.

People reported that multiple sources had confirmed the couple were found dead by their daughter, Romy.

So far, no official details as to the cause of death have been released. 

Rob and Michele Reiner with their children Jake, Nick and Romy.
Rob and Michele Reiner with their children Jake, Nick and Romy. (Credit: Getty)

An anonymous official at Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the department had responded to a request for medical aid on Sunday afternoon.

TMZ reported that dispatch audio captured a firefighter calling for backup at the Brentwood mansion around 3.30pm, although no further details about the circumstances were provided.

LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shock discovery.

Rob’s breakout role was playing Mike Stivic, the son-in-law of Archie and Editch Bunker on All in the Family.

While he continued to take on acting roles, he became widely known for his work directing some of the world’s most popular films including, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men and This Is Spinal Tap.

When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, who was famously close to the director,  visited Rob’s home as news of the discovery spread and reportedly left in tears.

Police at Rob and Michele Reiner's Brentwood home
The couple’s Brentwood home was declared a crime scene. (Credit: Getty)
Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of the first to pay tribute to the acclaimed creative, calling news of the “deadly assault” on Rob and his wife “devastating”.

“It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavour they pursued,” Pelosi shared in a post to X. “Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavours, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife.”

Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

