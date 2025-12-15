Legendary Hollywood director and wife dead in suspected murder

Legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner, the man behind When Harry Met Sally and the star of 1970s sitcom All in the Family, has been found dead along with his wife Michele in an apparent murder.

Advertisement

The couple, who had been married since 1989, were found inside their California home on December 14, having suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack, TMZ reported.

A family spokesman confirmed news of the couple’s deaths on Sunday evening local time.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead. (Credit: Getty)

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the spokesman said in a statement to media.

Advertisement

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Rob Reiner was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was believed to be 68. They had three children, Jake, Nick and Romy Reiner, while Rob also had an adopted daughter, Tracy, from a previous marriage.

People reported that multiple sources had confirmed the couple were found dead by their daughter, Romy.

So far, no official details as to the cause of death have been released.

Advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner with their children Jake, Nick and Romy. (Credit: Getty)

An anonymous official at Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the department had responded to a request for medical aid on Sunday afternoon.

TMZ reported that dispatch audio captured a firefighter calling for backup at the Brentwood mansion around 3.30pm, although no further details about the circumstances were provided.

LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shock discovery.

Advertisement

Rob’s breakout role was playing Mike Stivic, the son-in-law of Archie and Editch Bunker on All in the Family.

While he continued to take on acting roles, he became widely known for his work directing some of the world’s most popular films including, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men and This Is Spinal Tap.

When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, who was famously close to the director, visited Rob’s home as news of the discovery spread and reportedly left in tears.

The couple’s Brentwood home was declared a crime scene. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of the first to pay tribute to the acclaimed creative, calling news of the “deadly assault” on Rob and his wife “devastating”.

“It’s hard to think of anyone more remarkable and excellent in every field and endeavour they pursued,” Pelosi shared in a post to X. “Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavours, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.