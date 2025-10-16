We watch TV for a living — Here are the 7 best new shows to hit streaming this week

We live in an era where there is a constant stream of content at our fingertips. But with so much good TV, how on earth do you decide what to watch when you’re exhausted from a long, busy day?

Well, that’s where we come in.

As someone who is literally paid to watch television and tell you about it, here are seven new shows and films being released on streaming services that I can’t wait to watch.

From reality television to documentaries and bizarre oddball comedy, there’s a little something for everyone.

Trust me, there’s something for everyone in this list.

1. The Lost Bus, Apple TV+

Admittedly, The Lost Bus isn’t a show, but it was too good for us not to include.

Inspired by true events, this film is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires, as a school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey, above) and a dedicated teacher (America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno closing in around them.

It’s a compelling story buoyed by real-life heroism.

You can watch it on Apple TV +.

2. Deep Deception, Stan

In 2015, a group of MI6 agents were found to have infiltrated the lives of more than 60 women, forming relationships and even fathering children, under false names and pretences in an effort to gather information about the public.

These women had felt like they’d found the loves of their lives, until suddenly, they disappeared. Eventually, after realising that they’d been lied to, they managed to uncover one of the biggest lies of the British government.

Now, in a fascinating docuseries, these women become detectives themselves to uncover who these men really were.

The documentary series is created by the producers of fellow compelling docuseries The Tinder Swindler and American Nightmare. You can watch it on Stan.

3. Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, Paramount+

The world lost a rock giant when Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July.

This two-hour doco rides the Crazy Train of his final years, from health battles to his last-minute decision to play the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.

With contributions from a stack of rock stars, it’s a roaring tribute to the Black Sabbath front man.

So a look into his final years, you can find Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now on Paramount+. However, if his reality show, The Osbournes, is more your speed, you can find it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

4. The Chair Company, HBO Max

After an embarrassing office incident, Ron Trosper (Tim Robinson) turns amateur sleuth. He seems to have stumbled on a far-reaching conspiracy and is determined to prove his hypothesis to be correct – but will anyone believe him?

Comedian Tim Robinson is joined by Lake Bell and Lou Diamond Phillips. If you were a fan of Tim’s previous absurdist comedy, I Think You Should Leave, you will absolutely enjoy this one.

You can watch The Chair Company on HBO Max.

5. Culpa Nuestra, Prime Video

In the final chapter for the hugely popular franchise, a wedding sets the stage for a reunion between Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) after their painful breakup.

With their lives on different paths – Nick an heir to his grandfather’s business and Noah starting her career – will they smother temptation and leave this life behind? Or is there more love to uncover?

You can get sucked into the world of Culpa Nuestra on Prime Video.

6. The Secret World of Guide Dogs with Martin Clunes, BritBox

When Martin Clunes adopts a retired guide dog named Laura, he begins an unexpected journey on discovering more about guide dogs and the crucial role they play in aiding those with visual or hearing impairments.

Martin also highlights the history of guide dogs from 1931 to the organisations who help train and care for the animals. And at the heart of it all is companionship, the unrivalled bond with man’s best friend who aren’t just cuddly and cute, but have an emotional intelligence in understanding their owners needs.

It’s a heartwarming documentary for any animal lover. You can watch it on BritBox.

7. Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition, Hayu

What do you get when you mix beloved reality shows Wife Swap and The Real Housewives? You get Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.

Real Housewives stars Angie Katsanevas (RHOSLC), Dr. Wendy Osefo (RHOP), Melissa Gorga (RHONJ), and Emily Simpson (RHOC) are swapping their glamourous, luxurious lives for average American women. From farm animals to rowdy kids, the ladies are confronted with lives that couldn’t be further than their own.

While its admittedly difficult, the swap scenario leads to conflict, emotional break throughs and changes in their own lives.

You can watch Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition on Hayu.

Happy watching everyone!!!

