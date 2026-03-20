Rove McManus’ hidden $35m fortune revealed!

Once famous for his cheeky TV catchphrases, Rove McManus has quietly swapped the spotlight for serious wealth-building – amassing an estimated $35 million fortune along the way.

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Now 52, the former host has stepped back from nightly TV but remains a savvy operator behind the scenes, making strategic moves that rival his on-screen success.

(Credit: Getty)

Much of Rove’s wealth has been built brick by brick – literally.

Alongside wife Tasma Walton, he has crafted a high-performing property portfolio spanning Sydney, Perth, and beyond.

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In 2024, the couple sold their Coogee home for $7.29 million, a tidy leap from the $3.76 million purchase price just three years earlier – plus a renovation that helped boost its value.

Their real estate wins don’t stop there. A Bronte clifftop bungalow, bought for $6.4 million and upgraded with a $4 million renovation, was offloaded for a staggering $14 million.

Back west, the pair snapped up a five-bedroom property in City Beach for $2 million in 2020, continuing their long-running strategy of buying smart and selling stronger.

(Credit: realestate.com.au)

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Rove’s property instincts go back years.

He previously sold an Avalon Beach retreat for close to $3 million and offloaded a Melbourne mansion for $3.4 million – well above its original purchase price.

There’s even an international twist: a Hollywood Hills home bought for $1.2 million in 2010, reportedly still in his portfolio after returning to Australia.

Together, these moves paint the picture of a carefully curated empire rather than flashy, one-off deals.

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While property has boosted his wealth, television and media deals laid the foundation.

(Credit: Getty)

At his peak on Rove Live, Rove was reportedly earning around $3 million a year. Later, a radio contract with Southern Cross Austereo brought in an eye-watering $3.7 million annually.

These days, his focus has shifted to production through his company, Roving Enterprises, the force behind long-running hit The Project.

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Despite the financial success, Rove has remained private about his personal life – especially following the loss of his first wife, Belinda Emmett.

He has spoken openly about the challenges of grieving in public, often drawing a firm line between his work and personal world.

Today, he lives in Perth with Tasma and their daughter, balancing family life with selective returns to the stage – most recently touring with his live show.

While he may no longer dominate TV screens nightly, Rove hasn’t slowed down – he’s simply changed lanes.

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