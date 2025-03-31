Rove McManus and Tasma Walton are intensely private when it comes to their, well, private lives.

Yet, they may be one of Australia’s favourite couples.

Both insanely talented and beloved, not just here in Australia but also overseas, Rove and Tasma have excelled individually and as a couple.

Australian actress Tasma is best known for roles in TV WEEK Logie Award-winning drama Mystery Road, Cleverman, Blue Heelers and The Twelve.

While her husband, and three-time Gold Logie winner, Rove, is best known for his hit variety show Rove Live.

The popular television program was suspended and renamed simply, Rove, in 2006 after the death of Rove’s first wife, Belinda Emmett.

The former Home And Away star lost her eight-year battle with cancer at just 32-years-old. Rove and Belinda had been married for just 18 months before his tragic loss.

But, the TV star would go on to find love again. And, what a love it’s been so far.

“He’s faced some very big challenges and has come through them with strength and grace,” Tasma said of Rove to the Herald Sun.

Rove and Tasma began dating in 2007 and after two years the couple tied the knot in an intimate beach wedding in Broome.

“Rove McManus and Tasma Walton are pleased to confirm that they were married on Tuesday June 16 in a private beach ceremony in Broome, Western Australia,” a statement from the couple read when the news broke.

“It was Tasma who proposed to Rove, having first asked his mother for her blessing.”

While the couple are notoriously private, it’s clear from the few interviews they do give that they are bursting with admiration and love for one another.

“He’s kind, intelligent, generous. And he’s funny, so joyous and playful, and he brings that out in me. We still behave like schoolchildren. We laugh a lot – little things, like when he puts on his cap and his ears stick out,” Tasma told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

The happy couple welcomed a daughter, Ruby, in 2013, and were glowing with joy.

“She’s her own little person,” Tasma told TV WEEK at the 2018 Logie Awards. “She has a wonderful spirit and personality and is very expressive.”

