Patti Newton’s shock TV comeback: She’s doing it for her son!

Rumours are rife that Australian show business royalty Patti Newton is being courted for the next season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, with sources exclusively telling Woman’s Day the stage performer is seriously considering signing on to head into the jungle in 2026.
“Patti Newton was actually invited to take part in the first season in 2015,” a well-placed insider reveals. “But, at the time, with husband Bert still alive and her family commitments taking priority, she gracefully declined.”
PATTI NEWTON TV DEAL
According to our insider, producers are in hot pursuit of the 80-year-old – and offering a substantial pay packet of around $180,000 to $200,000 for a short stint akin to that of Kerri-Anne Kennerley and good friend Denise Drysdale in recent years.
As she heads into what is likely to be her final decade of work, and with money always a concern since losing her beloved husband Bert in October 2021, Patti is said to be looking at the gig as a nice nest egg for her future.
“She’s in good health, up for an adventure and, if the deal’s right, she could be ready to pack her bags!” our insider says.
Of course, there’s one stipulation the doting mother-of-two and grandmother-of-six insists must be in place before setting anything in stone, and that
is her son, Matthew.
“The deal is close but with some important boundaries in place,” our insider explains. “Patti’s made it clear that if she heads into the jungle, she won’t be talking about Matthew.”
STRICTLY OFF-LIMITS
The subject of Patti’s eldest child has long been a sensitive one, with the 48-year-old – who resides in the US with his wife, Catherine – of great interest to the public.
However, while Patti is more than happy to discuss her family and loves nothing more than to regale friends new and old with anecdotes from happier times with her children, she won’t break Matthew’s trust by opening old wounds – especially for the sake of ratings.
In fact, part of her is hoping that by going on the show she might be able to reach her son in a way she hasn’t for some time.
“The respect for Matthew’s privacy, as he leads a different life in the USA, has stopped Patti from really sharing too much in the past and while there will be a number of viewers wanting a front-row seat to some of her son’s major headlines, Patti won’t break a mother’s trust with her son,” the insider notes.
“But she does hope that by talking about her happy family memories it might remind Matthew of his home in Australia and encourage him to come home.”
Regardless of any stipulations, producers are said to be thrilled at the prospect of landing the icon. Given her full hip replacement surgery in May, Ten is taking every precaution to ensure her wellbeing, with medical assessments underway to determine which challenges she can safely undertake without putting her in danger.
A CROWD PLEASER
“Patti has the best stories in the business,” a source says. “If she agrees, the series is guaranteed to shine. She’s TV royalty!
“At 80, Patti is eager to demonstrate that age is no barrier to adventure. This journey could reveal a more candid side of Patti – a departure from the polished image she has maintained, showcasing the resilience and authenticity behind the public persona.”
As always, daughter Lauren Newton and son-in-law Matt Welsh are firmly behind Patti’s decision, as are her grandkids, who are reportedly thrilled at the idea of seeing their grandma back on television.