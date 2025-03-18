Nicole Kidman’s joy: Bella and Sunday’s secret reunion… in Oz!

Keith Urban has been on a mission to heal his wife Nicole Kidman’s fractured family since the devastating loss of her mum, Janelle, in September. And friends say the 57-year-old country star’s convinced he can reunite Nicole with her adopted daughter Bella Cruise.

“Keith’s worried sick about Nicole,” a source reveals. “Throughout all the turmoil of the past six months, she’s not let anyone down. She’s been so strong for Sunday and Faith and still kept going, but he sees how drained she is and how hard it is for her to sleep.

“This is a man who’s been by her side for decades and he knows how much she longs for her missing kids.”

Adopted during Nicole’s first marriage to Tom Cruise, Bella, 32, has lived in London since 2015 with her IT husband, Max Parker, while her brother Connor, 29, remains in Scientology haven Clearwater, Florida, with his wife, Silvia Zanchi.



Nicole Kidman is desperate for her daughters Bella Cruise, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret to meet. (Image: Getty)

NICOLE KIDMAN’S PAIN

Although still attached to Scientology, Bella hasn’t let that get in the way of a long-distance relationship with her mum and in 2016, she rubbished claims they weren’t on speaking terms, despite Nicole not attending her 2015 wedding.

“Of course we talk, they’re my parents! Anyone who says otherwise is full of sh*t,” Bella told Daily Mail.

Just last week, Bella ‘liked’ Nicole’s 16-year-old daughter Sunday Rose’s Instagram photo from her recent W Magazine shoot, which Keith is taking as a sign Bella is keen to start building a relationship with Sunday and their family.

“Sunday was just as excited as Nicole,” adds the insider. “She’s been a huge fan of Bella’s art from day one, so to have her stamp of approval again, after she liked her Miu Miu modelling campaign, was wild.

Model beauty! Sunday’s Miu Miu campaign sparked a flurry of contact from her sister Bella Cruise (Image: Miu Miu)

“It’s nothing short of heaven for Nicole to see Bella and Sunday connect like this. She accepts Connor’s devotion to Scientology will keep him from her, but she’s never given up on her beautiful baby Bella. And Keith’s making it his mission to bridge that gap.”

Friends say Keith’s now pushing for a big family reunion with Bella and her sisters and has commandeered Sunday to help.

HEALING THEIR FAMILY

“He’s planning a big get-together, ideally in Australia, where Sunday and Faith can really bond with Bella. He knows it will give Nic that sense of wholeness she’s craved ever since he’s known her.”

Even Nic is on board, revealing at the SXSW Film & TV Festival last week that she’s finally ready to take a step back from her work after a busy 12 months and focus on herself and her family.

Doting husband: Keith thinks uniting Nicole’s girls will help her heal after her mum’s passing last year. (Image: Getty)

STEPPING BACK

“I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!” she exclaimed to The Hollywood Reporter about her schedule.

According to our source, Keith and the kids are the driving force behind Nicole taking the time to properly heal, after the loss of her beloved mum.

“He’s convinced Janelle’s death was especially hard for Nicole as it triggered her previous loss of losing Connor and Bella. It’s why she’s thrown herself into work non-stop but he believes bringing Bella home to her, even if it’s just for a few days, will undo years of traumatic pain. Keith will never forget how she saved his life – this is the least he can do in return.”

