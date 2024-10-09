Miranda Kerr bravely shares her health diagnosis

Miranda Kerr has bravely chosen to share the medical condition she has been suffering with since being pregnant with her second son, Hart.

The 41-year old Australian super model is suffering from proctitis, which is inflammation of the lining of the rectum.

“It’s an auto-immune thing and they don’t necessarily have the answers to why, which is frustrating,” she told Get the Gloss.

Miranda’s husband Evan Spiegel has been by her side as she’s suffered health issues for the past six years. Credit (Instagram).

Miranda, who has her own organic skincare range, Kora Organics, has found her own way of dealing with the condition. She explained that she drinks a litre of celery juice on an empty stomach every morning which helps with her symptoms.

It’s a routine she’s stuck to for the past six years, even devoting an area of her fridge to the organic celery that she buys twice a week from her local farmers market.

There’s clearly plenty for all the family and she said she has tried to get her husband, billionaire SnapChat founder Evan Spiegel, on board but that he likes his morning coffee too much.

“I kind of enforce it, but my husband always has his coffee first—he’s like, nothing is gonna take me away from my coffee!”

Miranda drinks her own juice to help with symptoms of her condition. Credit (Instagram).

Symptoms of proctitis can include rectal pain, diarrhoea, bleeding and discharge, and they can be short-lived or become chronic.

It’s common in people who have inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis but, as in Miranda’s case, there’s no explanation as to why it flares up in some people and not others.

There’s no suggestion that drinking celery juice is a cure or the only way to ease symptoms.

Miranda says that things are improving though, and she shared that she’s recently had a colonoscopy and is now in remission.

The mum-of-four shares her first son Flynn, 13, with her ex husband Orlando Bloom who she divorced in 2013.

She went on to marry Evan in 2017 and the couple share three sons Hart, six, Myles, five, and Pierre, seven months.

Miranda is the mother of four sons. Credit (Getty).

Miranda, who shot to fame at the age of 13 after winning a Dolly magazine modelling competition, has long been a proponent for a healthy and organic lifestyle.

Her organic skincare range was inspired by her mother’s experience of spleen cancer.

“We realised that what you put on your skin soaks in. So we were looking for alternative, healthy products, not just clean – because clean wasn’t even a thing back then – using ingredients that are internally good for you too,” she said.

Above all for Miranda’s family comes first though. “I prioritise my family over anything else and they come first, then health and wellness.I feel like health is wealth”, she said.

“The more I connect with myself, the more I can give to the kids because I feel like I’ve filled up my cup”.

