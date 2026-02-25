“Profound grief”: Martin Short faces unimaginable family tragedy 

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses suicide. Help is always available – call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The life of Martin Short has been marked by laughter onstage and heartbreak behind the curtain.

Now, the beloved actor is facing what may be the most devastating chapter of all: the loss of his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, who has died by suicide at the age of 42.

In a statement released to People magazine representatives for the 75-year-old star confirmed the tragedy.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the family shared. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Emergency services responded to Katherine’s Los Angeles home on Tuesday evening, though officials declined to release further details, citing privacy concerns.

Katherine, a licensed clinical social worker who earned her master’s degree from the University of Southern California, had dedicated her professional life to helping others navigate emotional hardship.

She was last seen publicly in 2023 celebrating her 40th birthday surrounded by close family friends including Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Catherine O’Hara, and Joni Mitchell.

Katherine was adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, along with her brothers Oliver and Henry. Nancy tragically died in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer, ending a 30-year marriage that Martin later described as a “triumph.”

In the years after Nancy’s death, Martin spoke candidly about grief. In his 2014 memoir, he called losing her “by far the most awful thing I’ve been through.” Yet he often framed tragedy as something that deepened his perspective.

“With real tragedy, you become a little more daring,” he told AARP in 2019. “It’s the yin to the yang: the positive part of life’s dark side.”

He leaned on that outlook while helping his children process the loss of their mother. On the eve of Nancy’s death, he told his youngest son Henry, “This will make you stronger. This will make you more determined.”

This latest loss, however, carries a different weight.

A source close to the family tells Woman’s Day that Martin is “beside himself,” struggling to comprehend the suddenness of Katherine’s death.

“He’s still not accepted she’s gone, certainly not this way,” the source said. “He’s taking on way too much blame when the truth is he did more than most dads could.”

According to the insider, Katherine was deeply affected by her mother’s passing. In response, Martin scaled back parts of his career to focus on his family, prioritising his role as a father. Despite that, he now feels he could have done more.

Offering support is longtime friend Meryl Streep. “Meryl’s not letting him tear himself apart over this,” the source shared. She and others close to Martin have reportedly stepped in to help manage well-wishers and assist with memorial arrangements.

“Martin’s gone through some unbelievable heartbreaks. He lost his mum and brother as a kid, his dad before he was 20, then Katherine’s mum. Those were all accidents and illnesses – this feels completely different.”

Loss has indeed followed Martin since childhood. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, the youngest of five children, he experienced tragedy early on.

In 1962, his eldest brother was killed in a car accident when Martin was just 12. Six years later, his mother died after battling cancer. By the time he turned 20, his father had also passed away following complications from a stroke.

Reflecting on those formative experiences, Martin has said that by early adulthood he understood grief in ways his peers could not.

“I don’t know why this didn’t screw me up,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “The only thing I can think of is that these kind of life stresses either empower you or defeat you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

