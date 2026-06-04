‘Extremely difficult’: Linda Kozlowski’s pain as ‘worst nightmare’ comes true

With her ex-husband Paul Hogan reportedly “exhausted” and their troubled son Chance facing a domestic battery charge, Crocodile Dundee star Linda Kozlowski is said to be trying to stay “calm and focused” amid an “extremely difficult” time.

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Linda and Paul’s 27-year-old son made headlines in May when police were called to the home he shares with Paul in Venice Beach, California, following reports of a domestic disturbance.

The incident saw Chance arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, and later charged – with bail set at $AU27,770.

Linda – who was married to Aussie acting legend Paul for 24 years until their 2014 divorce – maintains a “very good and respectful” relationship with her ex, despite their much publicised relationship breakdown, and the drama has led her to act.

Linda Kozlowski is going through an “extremely difficult” time. (Credit: Backgrid)

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The former Hollywood star lives a very different life to the one she once led with Paul – having found love with, and later married, Moroccan tour guide and location scout Moulay Hafid Baby after meeting him on a holiday to Marrakech.

“Paul is very famous and I lived for a long time in his shadow,” Linda shared in a 2014 interview. “I feel good now to be out on my own and be doing my own things.”

But despite forging a new identity away from the spotlight, naturally Linda worries deeply about her only son – and is doing what she can from her home in Ojai, two hours’ drive away from Venice Beach.

Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski found love after meeting on the set of Crocodile Dundee. (Credit: Getty)

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“Needless to say she’s on the phone to them all the time and she makes regular trips down to LA to check in on Chance in person,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “And she’s made it very clear that he’s welcome to stay with her any time he wants.

“But ultimately… much of the time she’s just up there worrying about him and praying to God he snaps out of this funk, whilst leaving it largely in Paul’s hands.”

Linda Kozlowski found love with Moulay after her divorce from Paul Hogan. (Credit: Instagram/lindakozlowski_official)

However, with Paul recently sparking concern with his sombre demeanour, Linda is said to be worried about her ex too, with the source telling Woman’s Day that there remains a “whole lot of love and compassion” between them.

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Amid the latest crisis facing their son, it’s said the duo are “totally united” in their mission to get Chance “on to the straight and narrow”.

Chance has long faced personal struggles. Just last year, he made headlines when he shared a concerning video to social media in which he appeared drunk and begged for someone to “kill” him.

“This is my life. This is what it’s been reduced to,” Chance said as he appeared to swig wine from a bottle. “Please. Please kill me. I’m begging you.”

The source says Linda and Paul found it “gut-wrenching” to watch their son “slide off the rails” so young and were praying he would “get a grip of himself” as he closes in on 30.

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“But they both privately agree Chance is an impressionable character who’s fallen into some very bad habits and a dodgy friend group that’s repeatedly led him astray,” the source adds.

Paul Hogan’s sombre demeanour has concerned fans. (Credit: Backgrid)

The current situation, the insider says, is “any parent’s worst nightmare”.

“Linda would dearly like to see Chance and his dad move from Venice to a more serene and suitable environment, but that’s where his friend group is as well as his music crew,” they explain.

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“Chance is dead set on pursuing his ambitions to be a rock star, so he won’t hear a word of it when his mom and others advise him that a move would be in his best interests.”

Paul, meanwhile, is said to be a “big softie” who adores his son and doesn’t like to come down heavily on him – perhaps out of fear that he could lose him altogether.

Linda and Hoges are worried sick about their son Chance. (Credit: Backgrid)

“It’s a fine line, basically, for both Paul and Linda, because Chance is so headstrong and doesn’t take kindly to being lectured or treated like a kid with problems,” the source goes on.

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“But it would be hard for Linda and Paul to argue that all this freedom and leeway has had a positive impact on Chance – and it seems to be getting worse.

“They’re determined to get through it together, but this is shaping up to be an extremely long summer.”

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

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