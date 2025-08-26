Far from the glittering lights of Hollywood, Julia Roberts is embracing a more low-key routine in London

Julia Roberts is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, but the Oscar-winning actress has been living away from the spotlight in recent months, seeking out a quiet life in London.

The star, 57, has recently been spending extended time in the UK capital, notably without her husband of 23 years, cinematographer Danny Moder, 56.

The move has sparked rumours about the state of their marriage, but sources tell Woman’s Day that living separately is simply a natural step in their relationship down to Danny’s dislike for the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

“Julia has been navigating a solo ship for years now,” says a source.

“It would take something like an Oscar nod to get him on a red carpet these days. It’s not been an overnight decision, but something that’s evolved over time, since he stopped working on her movies.”

The couple met when Danny was a cameraman on Julia’s 2000 movie, The Mexican, and share three children, twins Hazel and Phinneas, 21, and Henry, 18.

Julia and her husband Danny haven’t been seen together in months. (Credit: Getty)

DIFFICULT PATH

Julia is reported to miss being involved in the same Hollywood world as her husband.

“Julia just got to the point it was less hassle to just accept his ‘no thanks’ and get on with it,” says the source.

The actress isn’t entirely happy about the arrangement though.

“It’s not been easy,’ confirms the insider. “Julia’s determined to not walk away from this marriage, but it would be so easy as she’s on her own a LOT any way. Her and Danny felt like a part-time marriage anyway after he stopped collaborating, but now it’s been reduced to special occasions only.”

Julia has settled into her new home in London. (Credit: Instagram)

SAFE BUBBLE

The couple celebrated 23 years of marriage in July, and did celebrate together.

“They managed to go camping – A-list style of course – for their anniversary, so the spark’s still there,” says the source.

“To be fair to Danny, he knows he’s bailed on an important arena for Julia, but he makes up for it in other ways.

“He’s always messaging her when she’s away and there’s always a message there for her when she turns her phone back on. And part of Julia treasures having this completely exclusive safe bubble away from work.”

For the moment, Julia is embracing London solo.

“She’s been busy in the UK filming [Sam Esmail’s thriller] Panic Carefully and even though filming wrapped in April, she’s also producing the film.

Meanwhile she’s producing and starring in a mystery for Amazon called Kill Your Darlings so it’s certainly a busy day at the office for Julia – and that doesn’t leave much time for her marriage.

“For now it’s seems they’re happy with the situation, but she does admit it gets lonely sometimes and she always misses him,” adds the insider.

“She’s just another woman trying to avoid having to choose between love and money.”

Julia shared this image on Mother’s Day. (Credit: Instagram)

ALL GROWN UP!

Another factor for why Julia may feel so settled in her new life in London is that all three of her children are all grown up!

Julia’s twins Phinnaeus – who goes by Finn – and Hazel, 21, are both in college, which Julia is immensely proud of, while her 18-year-old son Henry is a keen skateboarder.

In an interview with Today, Julia said that despite being in different time zones, the family always made time for regular FaceTimes. “We still are so deeply in love,” she said.

